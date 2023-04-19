This week, the local healthcare community lost two leaders in that field: a father and son, who died within days of each other.
Last Thursday, Mark D. Sager, who worked alongside Dr. Donald Geldart to provide medical services at the Sebring International Raceway, died after dealing with illness.
On Sunday, his father, Bill Sager, also died, leaving a legacy of leadership at the old Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park, which eventually moved south to the facility now called AdventHealth Sebring.
“I have known both Bill and Mark since the days I worked at Walker Memorial,” said Denise Grimsley, head of Economic Development for Zolfo Springs.
Grimsley, a former Florida legislator and former vice president of AdventHealth Heartland over operations, business development and real estate management, started locally as a registered nurse.
She first met Bill Sager as a nursing student in 1979. As CEO of Walker Memorial Hospital, he would often stop to talk with people about their plans and goals, including student nurses.
“It was not uncommon for him to stop and talk with us,” Grimsley said. “He lent an ear and would give a piece of advice. He didn’t have to stop and talk with nursing students.”
Grimsley said she couldn’t remember a single piece of advice, off-hand, but recalls that when she first ran for public office in 2004, he remembered her.
“Just the fact he remembered me,” Grimsley said. “Typically, nurses didn’t run for office.”
After Bill Sager retired from the Seventh-Day Adventists Health System — called “Florida Hospital” before changing its name to “AdventHealth” — he stayed involved in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Grimsley said.
“He showed us how to treat people, how we want to be treated and how to have compassion for others,” Grimsley said. “The fact that he took the time to talk to us students, that was amazing.”
Dr. Cary Pigman, also a former Florida legislator and an Emergency Room physician at AdventHealth, said he met Mark Sager in 1999 at Sebring International Raceway.
“Mark kept things well organized. He ran things like a king, but we liked him,” Pigman said “He was a big man in a good way. There was a lot to love about him.”
Lisa Celentano said she knew Mark Sager from when she worked at SIR, especially during the 12 Hours of Sebring race week.
“He gave us our annual B-12 shots each year to sustain the chaos and 80-hour weeks,” Celentano said. “Such a nice guy.”
Angel Wiggins, director of Marketing and Operations for Royal Care of Avon Park, met Mark Sager around 2010 as a mentor, friend and dedicated servant to his community.
Wiggins said Mark Sager educated others about the importance of healthy living, disease prevention and management, and the benefits of seeking medical attention when needed, speaking frequently at community events/centers and schools.
She and the rest of his friends and family called him “Papa Bear”.
“This is literally who he was. He was extremely protective,” Wiggins said, “and he always treated us like we were cubs.”
For him, she said, once you became family, you were family. He’d call and check on you, and he and his wife, Beth, would often send out invites for Sunday dinner.
“That was the thing. That’s something that you don’t find anymore,” Wiggins said. “You don’t find anyone who is so honest in their person and their profession.”