SEBRING — A 24-year-old man is accused of trying to kill his father during an argument.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Brown Rodley Jean-Phillipe, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, got into an argument with his father, Rodney Jean-Phillipe, 54, on Monday in their home.
Rodney told deputies that his son Brown, who lives at the house, flung a flower vase at him while he was in the kitchen cooking. He ducked out of the way and the vase broke apart as it hit the refrigerator.
The fight was on, with the son swinging on the father and the father doing his best to block his blows. They worked their way outside into the driveway, where the two fell to the ground. Brown ran back inside the house, then emerged with a kitchen knife by his side. The father stood up as his son told him, “come here,” the father told police. Rather than continue the fight, the father ran down the street and waited for police to arrive, the arrest report stated.
Deputies who questioned the son found a 12-inch kitchen knife tucked in the front of the son’s gym shorts, the report stated.
Brown was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, the Sheriff’s Office noted in a press release.