Father: Son's killer was laughing with friends

Jeffrey Danley received a $150,000 bond on a manslaughter charge Monday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A few days after Richard MacBain III died from a brutal beating, the victim’s father – Richard MacBain II – was in his late son’s home. He was collecting clothes and other items for the funeral.

Sebring Police Department detectives had not yet charged Jeffrey Luther Danley Jr., MacBain’s neighbor – who lived a few houses up Walnut Street – with the younger MacBain’s homicide.

