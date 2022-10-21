Father: Son's killer was laughing with friends

SEBRING — A few days after Richard MacBain III died from a brutal beating, the victim’s father – Richard MacBain II – was in his late son’s home. He was collecting clothes and other items for the funeral.
Sebring Police Department detectives had not yet charged Jeffrey Luther Danley Jr., MacBain’s neighbor – who lived a few houses up Walnut Street – with the younger MacBain’s homicide.
“Before Mr. Danley was arrested, I was taking care of (my son’s) affairs,” MacBain’s father told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a bond hearing for Danley on Monday. “I saw Mr. Danley giggling outside with his friends, mowing his lawn. I thought he was a nice neighbor.”
The elder MacBain’s opinion of Danley changed when he saw Danley’s arrest photo in the newspaper.
“When I found out that was the man who took my son’s life, I wondered how a man who had killed someone could be outside laughing and giggling about anything,” MacBain told Estrada, his voice breaking.
Danley, 30, was arrested Sept. 2 in connection with the Aug. 28 death of MacBain.
The Sebring Police Department arrest report shows the victim was beaten and left without the suspect or his girlfriend calling for medical help. Friends found the victim lying near the edge of Walnut Street “gasping for air.” The two witnesses/friends of the victim brought him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During bond hearings, judges weigh several factors, including whether the defendant is a flight risk, poses a danger to the community, or whether the defendant could commit another crime. During the first bond hearing Oct. 6, Danley’s lawyer, Jennifer Powell, told Estrada that Danley is the sole earner for his children, has a steady job, and will follow any of the judge’s pretrial release conditions. Powell requested a $3,000 bond for Danley.
Estrada continued the bond hearing until Monday so the victim’s father could testify under Marsy’s Law, which lets crime victims argue against bond for defendants.
On Monday, Estrada resumed Danley’s bond hearing so MacBain III could weigh in.
“Behind me are two Teddy bears that our friends made out of our son’s clothes,” the victim’s father told Estrada as he appeared virtually from his home. “Mr. Danley’s lawyer said he was the sole provider of his children, and so was my son. My grandsons will never see their father again; Mr. Danley’s kids can still see him.”
He asked Estrada to set Danley’s bond high, “something substantial enough” to reflect the loss of a son.
Estrada set Danley’s bond at $150,000, requiring Danley to come up with at least 10% – at least $15,000 – before he can be given pretrial release. If he is released, Danley will live at his home at 400 Walnut St.
His live-in girlfriend and her little daughter, who are key witnesses to the event, may have to live somewhere else. Estrada ordered Danley to have no contact with witnesses, including “his minor daughter,” Estrada said. Danley must get permission before he leaves home – unless he goes back and forth to work or his lawyer’s office.
Sebring Detective Odalys O’Malley wrote in Danley’s arrest affidavit that Danley had a bite to eat on his front porch as his victim lay dying in the street. The detective reported that Sierra Brooks, Danley’s girlfriend, drove Danley’s work truck to block Danley from view as he dragged MacBain’s body down the street. He left MacBain lying between two trash cans.