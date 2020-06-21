SEBRING — Father’s Day celebrations may look different in 2020 in light of the coronavirus. Smaller, more intimate barbecues and get-togethers will take the place of massive family parties.
Others may choose to celebrate dad with immediate family and stick with exchanging gifts within their own home. Gifts may look different this year as well. Neck ties might be replaced by custom monogrammed face masks. A day at the cinema might be replaced by a day of no chores for the man of the house.
No matter what their celebrations look like, dads are honored on the third Sunday in June.
Dads are celebrated in all different forms, biological, step-fathers, mentors and those men are father figures.
A sermon in West Virginia in July 1908, celebrating the lives of more than 360 men who perished in a mine explosion the previous December was the inspiration for Father’s Day. According to History.com, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd was responsible for pushing the idea of celebrating fathers with a special day, like mothers had.
Dodd was one of six children who were raised by a widower she wanted to honor. Dodd got support from local churches, YMCAs and retailers. On June 19, 1910, just two years over after the West Virginia sermon, the first Father’s Day event took place in Spokane, Wash.
Controversy in the 1920s-30s nearly banished Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in lieu of one holiday, “Parent’s Day.” Eventually, President Richard Nixon signed Father’s Day as a federal holiday in 1972.
Despite the pandemic, the National Retail Federation said 75% consumers will celebrate Father’s Day, though, 58% of them said the festivities may be virtual.
The NRF expected consumer spending to reach $17 billion dollars, up from 2019’s estimated $16 billion. The NRF also estimated the consumers would spend an average of $149. In comparison, the average spent on mothers is $208.
No matter the size of the celebration, the amount spent of gifts, all fathers and father-figures deserve to be honored on their special day.