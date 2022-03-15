SEBRING — Four young Avon Park High School women, whose fathers are absent from their lives, will get a chance to attend a father-daughter dance in April.
The Fathers M.I.A. scholarship gala in Pembroke Pines, as described by Fathers M.I.A. Founder and President Gernald Hawkins, will include a chance to mingle and network with dignitaries and community/business leaders, etiquette classes, motivational seminars and even training on how to avoid dating violence.
Most of all, however, he wants APHS seniors A’ashonda Blue, Paris Ishmael, Nachalee Pough and Jakaiyah Smith to have what he describes as a “Cinderella night.”
“I wanted to give back to my hometown,” said Hawkins, himself a 1988 APHS graduate.
A total of 25 young women, chosen for grade point averages, community activities and an essay on how fatherlessness has affected their lives, will attend the ball, escorted by stand-in fathers, Hawkins said. The four from Avon Park will be escorted by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies.
For that, Hawkins reached out to his classmate, Scott Dressel, the sheriff’s public information officer.
“I’ve known [Hawkins] as long as I can remember,” Dressel said. “It’s great to see someone from Avon Park who wants to give back to the community even though he doesn’t live there anymore. [We’re] glad to help make that possible.”
Jakaiyah Smith has been to Miami to visit family, but nothing like this.
“I’m super excited,” Smith said. “It’s good because they are noticing all the people who don’t get the experience of having both parents.”
A’shonda Blue loved the opportunity to see other people — some who have gone through the same struggles. Paris Ishmael said she would likely ask them how they cope with not having a father around, but also was thrilled for the opportunity to go.
“Someone feels like I matter, so I feel good about that,” Ishmael said.
Blue said she hopes to ask organizers if they started the program because they went through something similar or because they were moved to make a difference.
Hawkins, a Gulf War veteran whose parents still live in Avon Park, told the Highlands News-Sun that he wanted to make a difference.
As a youth counselor at his church, mentoring young men, he saw mothers drop them off, not fathers. As a little-league football coach, he’d see mothers drop boys off at practice and fathers just showing up at games, only if their son was a star player.
“God gave me a vision,” Hawkins said: Fathers M.I.A., but not “missing in action.” Instead, it means “Motivated, Involved and Active.”
It’s been going on in South Florida for four years. This time, he reached out to Sebring and Avon Park high schools for candidates. With help of many, including APHS Principal Danielle Erwin, teacher Cynthia Barrett and Avon Park Councilwoman Shelly Browning Mercure — APHS Class of 1989 — they found some young women willing to open up about how fatherlessness affects them.
On Friday, as the young ladies stood for publicity photographs, Mercure said she helped any way she could, by talking to deputies and school officials.
“It’s rough on kids who don’t have fathers present,” Mercure said. “It takes two.”
Some statistics are startling, Hawkins said, noting that fatherless kids account for 85% of prison inmates, 63% of youth suicides and 85% of behavioral disorders.
Hawkins said Fathers M.I.A. also has programs for young men, setting them up in a foursome on a golf tournament, with leaders in business and communities.
Ultimately, Hawkins said, he wants to have a chapter of the organization in Highlands County, to help more youth in need of being involved and/or surrogate fathers.