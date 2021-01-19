Once again in Friday’s (1/15/21) Your View, I’m annoyed and tired by a certain writer that continues to attack Republicans and Christianity. It’s gotten to the point if I see he has carved his brand of vitriol in this newssheet I sadly disregard the other writer’s observations.
That’s not to say I’m against freedom of speech, I am not. But I am against a writer that uses this venue as a constant means to spew his offensive, erroneous and oft-times hateful drivel.
That said, if I might suggest sir, stop your intolerable writing antics and become a useful hand in correcting the things that require improvement. Write your congressmen and representatives; stop beating the readers of this newspaper with your nonsense.
Barry Rehbein
Sebring