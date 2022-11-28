Florida Atlantic Taggart Fired Football

Florida State coach Willie Taggart watches the team play against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 19, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Florida Atlantic fired Taggart on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span.

 NELL REDMOND/AP FILE PHOTO

Florida Atlantic fired Willie Taggart on Saturday, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span.

Taggart was 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls — 5-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-7 in each of the last two seasons. His finale was Saturday, a 32-31 overtime loss at home to his alma mater Western Kentucky.

Recommended for you