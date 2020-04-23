I had to giggle at the praises showered upon the Florida governor by a recent write in. The laughable accolade was predictably from one of the sheep of the Republic Party. A generous pat on the back was bestowed on a state leader who had to be prodded into action following the COVID outbreak that has infected thousands in the state while killing nearly 700.
No action was taken to encourage lockdown procedures until April 1 — long after the genie left the bottle. Spring break went on as usual and now the areas frequented by these partygoers are the hotbeds of infection for the state.
Follow the money and you’ll see where the allegiance lies. The health of the residents obviously takes a back seat to financial greed. Even after procedures were implemented, exemptions were given to churches which were free to conduct business as usual as ‘we love religion.’ Liquor stores were considered ‘essential services.’ The same inept leadership that plagues the White House filtered down to the Sunshine State, which isn’t quite so sunny these days. I can’t even get a haircut or eat at a restaurant.
Never mind all that. Let us be thankful for the mindless amateur who gets his cues from another mindless amateur in Washington. In the meanwhile, let us together watch the rising numbers of infections that could have been lessened but weren’t.
Horace Markley
Sebring