SEBRING — Law enforcement officers and their families were the guests of honor at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine on Sunday. The traditional and contemporary services combined to make up one very special service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive between Lake Placid and Sebring.
The church recognized those currently in law enforcement as well as retired and those killed in the line of duties and their families. Pastor Stephen Ahrens said there have been 436 officers killed in the line of duty in the past 15 months. He prayed for the families of the fallen after a moment of silence. Dispatchers and corrections officers were honored as well. Deacon Tim Lind, a corrections deputy, said an emotional prayer.
The choir sang a rousing rendition of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Music Ministry leader Rev. Mike Zierden. Former Pastor Kevin Ahrens sang a “prayer” for law enforcement “America, Keep Holding God’s Hands.”
Choir member Gail Smith thanked the officers and told them the church was behind them before she the sang “Amazing Grace” a capella. Smith knows what it is like to be a cop’s wife, retired Boynton Beach Police Captain Pat Smith watched from the audience with pride.
Pastor Stephen Ahrens introduced Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, who thanked the church for the show of appreciation and for recognizing the families of law enforcement as well as those in the line of fire. Blackman said the careers of LEO are in jeopardy “with the different things that are going on across the nation.” Blackman said the majority of it was not in Florida. He is worried about the youngsters and how they would grow to view officers. He also said that he and the law enforcement team were honored and proud to serve the people of the county.
“What troubles me, the little ones that are in the room, what do they think about our profession as we’re moving forward,” Blackman asked. “I certainly want those little ones, little boys and girls, to see us as heroes and to see us as someone who is making a difference in their community and want them to fill our shoes as we move forward. I hope that any of the rhetoric that you see is not preventing any of that.”
Pastor Stephen Ahrens taught from Psalm 15: 1-5. In the short Psalm, David gives profound knowledge of what it means to be a Christian hero.
At the end of the service, everyone headed to the the Family Life Center for a veritable barbecue feast of pulled pork and chicken with the appropriate sides to make it a proper southern supper.
The congregation made the Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and their families feel at home as they broke bread together. After eating, deputies took some of the children out to check out their cars. Deputy Jody Stowers got some major “cool points” when he brought out his K-9 partner Deputy Bud, a bloodhound used to sniff out trouble. The kids were thrilled to pet him.
Later in the summer, the church will have an appreciation day for EMS and healthcare workers.