Billy Joe Gann, 31, allegedly emailed sexual images of a little girl to a woman in Wisconsin. What he didn’t know: The “woman” receiving the lewd images was a male FBI agent.
On Wednesday afternoon, acting on information the FBI gave the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from the Special Victims Unit arrested Gann and charged him with at least 51 felony child sex, pornography and distribution charges.
The FBI agent, in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, was monitoring KiK on the afternoon of June 21, 2021. KiK, an instant messaging platform that’s particularly popular with teens, does not require a phone number to activate it, though Gann gave his phone number when signing up, investigators said.
The trail began when a user named “bobby1james” messaged the undercover agent, who was posing as a 37-year-old female in a forum called #parentsopen.mind.
During online chats with the FBI agent, bobby1james sent eight images of a sleeping girl in various stages of undress. Several images allegedly show Gann exposing his genitals as a girl slept nearby. He also allegedly discussed performing other sex crimes on a child with the agent.
For instance, he asked whether the undercover agent would bring “her child” to Avon Park on vacation, which investigators consider an attempt to involve another child or parent in a crime.
The 51 felony charges include: eight counts of cruelty to a child; eight counts of possessing of possessing obscene materials; eight counts, obscene communication; four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior (molest); five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior (exhibition of a child); two counts of special obscene communication (using a computer to solicit a guardian); 16 counts of public order crimes – using a communications device to facilitate a felony.
Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel said the Special Victims Unit most often receives tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which he said usually result in arrests. The organization is a national network of 4,500 coordinated law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.
The county helps families with children who have been victimized, Dressel said.
“We also have the Children Advocacy Center (located at 1968 Sebring Parkway) that offers victim and families support,” Dressel said. “We have several victim advocates who can counsel them initially and point them in the right direction to get more counseling.”
CyberSafetyCop, which monitors various Internet platforms, reports that “KiK has been a favorite vehicle for child predators to contact children discretely and anonymously.”