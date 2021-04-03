SEBRING — Following the adage of “being seen not heard,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation, seen this week in at least one local city, has given little information about that operation to the public.
James P. Marshall, public affairs specialist with the FBI Miami Field Office, sent an answer earlier this week to an inquiry by members of the Highlands News-Sun, after reports of seeing agents at a business in Avon Park and suspicious all-black SUVs in Sebring.
“I can confirm that the FBI was in that vicinity conducting court ordered law enforcement activity,” Marshall wrote in his email. “No further information is available at this time.”
Residents saw the FBI, and allegedly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, at a local eatery Tuesday morning. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the address as 600 W. Main St. in Avon Park, currently La Malquerida grocery store and cafe.
The Highlands News-Sun also received phone calls from residents who witnessed several all-black, tinted-window SUVs at the corner of Sebring Parkway and Ridgewood Drive. Speculation at the time was that these vehicles may also have been federal agents.
Marshall’s statements did not specify whether or not federal agents were present at either location, other than to say they were in the area on Tuesday.