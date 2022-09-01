SEBRING — This week saw Phillip Alexander Conze sentenced to at least seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts of fraud.
His charges include trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, possession of stolen credit cards and fraudulent use of a credit card of a person older than 60.
Eleven of his victims are from Highlands County.
In another local case, Cuban national Luis Pulido-Robaina still faces 105 counts of fraud crimes, including use of a credit card skimmer at a Sebring gas station pump, possessing five credit card skimmers and more than 50 counts of criminal use of a personal ID and possession of counterfeit cards.
If found guilty, he could face decades in prison.
Sadly, they are but a small example of the level of fraud seen by Highlands County residents, as well as by Floridians and Americans each year.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center – IC3 – has recently reported that among the $847,376 cases filed with them last year, losses reached up to $6.9 billion.
Older Americans got hit the worst, and Florida, with a high percentage of people aged 60 or more, had the third highest increase in victims – 1,308 – behind California with 3,153 and Texas with 1,316.
Tech-support scams are popular, IC3 reports. A pop-up ad or warning tells of a problem with your device that people listed in the alert can fix. Not surprisingly, there is no glitch; just a scam to get money.
In the case of the ransomware attack that hit the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office before Memorial Day, an entity claiming to be a software restoration company contacted the Sheriff’s Office and offered to clear up the problem, for $2.5 million.
The Sheriff’s Office did not pay, reported the incident to the FBI and has had information technology experts help them regain lost functions to their computer-driven information systems.
For private individuals, IC3 reports:
- People ages 40-49 filed 89,184 reports to the IC3 with losses up to $1.19 billion.
- People ages 50-59 filed fewer reports – 74,460 – but lost more, up to $1.26 billion.
- People 60 and older filed 92,371 reports and lost $1.68 billion, collectively.
This last demographic group includes people in their 60s, 70s, 80s and older, with a smaller per-person average loss ratio compared to middle-aged adults.
The Internet Crime Complaint Center, created in May 2000, has fielded more than 6.5 million complaints in the last 22 years. With more than 2,300 complaints per day, numbers have gone up consistently in the last five years.
2017 saw 301,580 complaints and $1.4 billion in losses, 2018 saw 351,937 complaints and $2.7 billion in losses, and 2019 had 467,361 complaints and $3.5 billion in losses.
2020 saw an incremental jump in losses, up to just $4.2 billion, but a comparatively higher increase in victim complaints, totaling 791,790.
What can you do? The FBI has a list of common scams accessible from its home page, FBI.gov. Look for the credit card on a fishhook icon to your lower left, marked “Learn about Common Crimes and Scams.”
The Florida Division of Consumer Services at MyFloridaCFO.com maintains a list of common scams in Florida. Select “Consumer Services” under “Divisions & Offices,” then click “Frauds & Scams” from the list to the left.
You can also learn about scams from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at www.fdacs.gov. Select “Our Department,” then “Divisions & Offices,” “Consumer Services” and then “Scams and Fraud.”
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer John Guerra contributed to this report.