Scum! Really? This is what Donald Trump, the current President of the United States, calls all the career men and women in the FBI. He discredits and uses a fowl [sic] word to describe an agency that has defended this country for 111 years. You know why, don't you?
If an agency, a person, a group, whatever, disagrees with him, he attacks them or fires them.
The FBI has done a great job in taking care of you and me since 1908. Their motto is Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity and they have lived those words.
Vladimir Putin is in the Kremlin rubbing his hands together knowing that he is winning. Look back at World War II and Nazi Germany. This is one way it all started. Putin calls President Trump, "A useful idiot." Does this tell you anything? Wake up America!
Judith Eckstein
Sebring