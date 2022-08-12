Trump FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives for a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

OMAHA, Neb. — The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.”

