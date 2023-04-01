FDLE: Bullet casings tied to Cowger murder

Prosecutors say bullet casings from a homicide scene match a gun in Elia Cruz’s possession.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Elia Cruz allegedly shot Kalvin Cowger dead at 10:33 on an August morning.

That’s the claim of prosecutors who say the FDLE lab has connected a bullet taken from Cowger’s body to Cruz’s 9mm handgun.

