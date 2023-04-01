FDLE: Bullet casings tied to Cowger murder

SEBRING — Elia Cruz allegedly shot Kalvin Cowger dead at 10:33 on an August morning.
That’s the claim of prosecutors who say the FDLE lab has connected a bullet taken from Cowger’s body to Cruz’s 9mm handgun.
In fact, the ballistic results – which prosecutors received on Tuesday, March 28 – are just a few of the details police and witnesses provided at a bond hearing for Cruz, who has been in jail since August. Cruz’s lawyer, Michael Hrdlicka, asked Circuit Court Angela Cowden to reduce Cruz’s bond or release him on his own recognizance as he awaits trial.
The lawyer cited several reasons:
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo however, introduced police testimony that indicated Cruz planned to flee to Texas the morning after the shooting. Police also recounted what they learned of the Aug. 8, 2022, shooting at Shannon Way and Cody Way in the Park Crest area of Sebring.
Sebring Police Officer Brian Brandon told Cowden that he found Cowger on the ground with two gunshot wounds. A local resident was administering CPR but the young man was unresponsive.
A witness told Sebring Detective Tayla DaSilva that he saw Cowger and Cruz arguing in the driveway of 119 Shannon Way. Cruz allegedly told Cowger, “This is how we do things around here” to which Cowger responded, “Shoot me, (expletive expletive expletive).”
Cruz drove from the scene in a two-door Mitsubishi, which one witness said he’d seen in the neighborhood nearly every day. Police pulled the car over at Cruz’s father’s house on Old Orchard Drive and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle. Cruz’s father told police his son told him there was a handgun under the driver’s seat. Police found the Luger 9mm under the driver’s seat.
Then, on Tuesday, the FDLE lab informed prosecutors that they had tied the Luger to the shell casings at the scene and to the bullet from Cowger’s body.
Hrdlicka introduced evidence that Cowger had a knife in his possession at the time of the confrontation. It was not found at the scene but was located in the victim’s possessions at the hospital.
Cruz’s lawyer also showed that witnesses don’t know what the argument was about and who may have instigated the confrontation and why.
Cowden ruled that Cruz could not be released on bond. His next pre-trial hearing is May 17 at 1:30 p.m.