BOWLING GREEN — The Florida Department of Corrections has released the name of the inmate killed in the Oct. 28 knife melee at Hardee Correctional Institution.
The deceased prisoner is Dwayne C. Weedon, 35, of Duval County. He was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon at the time of his death. Nine other inmates were injured in what jail officials believe was a battle among inmates with knives and clubs.
Jessica Cary, a public information officer with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, told the Highlands News-Sun Friday that her agency is still investigating the battle among at least nine inmates that led to Weedon’s death.
FDLE assigns investigators from the regional office overseeing the facility in which an assault or other crime takes place, Cary said. “They interview other inmates, facility employees, detention deputies, anyone who witnesses what occurs,” she said. “They review any security camera footage that may be there, they determine the facts of everything they can as conclusive as they can.”
Like civilian police agencies, once they finish the investigation, they turn the evidence over to the state attorney, in this case the 10th Circuit prosecutor in Hardee County, to compile arrest warrants and charge participants.
No charges have been filed in the case, which was opened Oct. 28, the afternoon tensions broke at the Hardee County facility.
At the time of the fight, Paul A. Walker, spokesman for the department that oversees the state’s prisons, told the Highlands News-Sun that “multiple inmates were involved in an altercation” at the Bowling Green, Fla., prison. “Nine inmates have been reported to have received injuries during the incident and one inmate was pronounced deceased,” he said at the time.
He could not add more information Thursday because the investigation is continuing.
The incident became general knowledge over the police scanners in Highlands County as prison officials called for backup and yelled that they were trying to revive an inmate. An official could also be heard announcing a “Signal 7” or homicide, over the police frequency.
When a reporter called the prison, an official could be heard in the background giving orders over a walkie-talkie or prison public address system.
Prison officials ended the melee quickly. “Staff responded swiftly, and the situation was brought under control,” Walker said.
The incident, or string of incidents that led inmates to battle it out with knives and other weapons will be investigated by the department’s Office of Inspector General to “ensure independent oversight and absolute accountability at all levels,” he said.
Prison officials will notify the family of the prisoner’s death.
That’s all the information Walker would offer, “due to an open-active investigation,” he said. The FDLE will write a public report when they finish the investigation.