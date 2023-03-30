SEBRING — Selina Dawn Harvey killed a woman in an alleged DUI crash on March 31, 2022. She was arraigned on DUI manslaughter charges on Monday – almost exactly a year later.
The formal charging document, called an information, is dated Jan. 18, 2023, more than 10 months after Harvey’s van struck a sedan containing four Lehigh Acres residents at U.S. 98 and County Road 721.
Reasons for the delayThe reason for the delay, according to prosecutors: Traffic homicide investigators must await test results and other data to create timelines and reproduce events. In addition to measuring tire marks, interviewing witnesses, determining where each occupant was sitting at the time of the collision, and other analysis, investigators must await the results of more technical testing.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory in Fort Myers is still catching up after Hurricane Ian shut it down in September. It is a regional lab that tests blood samples for the presence of alcohol and drugs in suspects and victims alike, and performs ballistic comparisons and other forensic analysis.
The state charged Harvey in January after the FDLE’s results came in.
Results were required“FDLE results were required for the legal blood draw,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.
Harvey, who has pleaded not guilty to DUI manslaughter as well as three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another, and two counts of DUI property damage for the damage to her car and the car containing four alleged victims, is free on $29,000 bond.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol accident report, Harvey was driving her van north up County Road 721 toward U.S. 98 around 8:25 p.m. on March 31, 2022. Seun Sopheap, 38, was driving his car west on U.S. 98, approaching C.R. 721.
Harvey allegedly ran the stop sign at the intersection and hit the driver’s side of Sopheap’s car, which was traveling down U.S. 98 at highway speed.
Both cars left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
Crash claimed 62-year-oldThe crash claimed the life of Thoeurng Kiv, 62, a passenger in the car driven by Sopheap. Sopheap, Kevin Paquet and Angele Paquet were hurt when Harvey collided with Sopheap’s sedan.
Prosecutors were awaiting “DNA comparison of biological material found on the deployed airbags to verify driver/occupant positions in the vehicle,” Kromholz said.
Sometimes the evidence bolsters what prosecutors can already prove.
”While those factors are highly important, the added benefit of gathering forensic evidence is to be prepared for anticipated defense claims,” he said.
And that’s a key part of the investigation: Who was sitting where when the cars collided. The occupants of Sopheap’s car included Sopheap, 38; Kiv, the deceased passenger; a 12-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl. All are from Lehigh Acres.
Once they had the information they needed, prosecutors filed the charges.
Harvey’s appearance waivedDefense Attorney Michael Hrdlicka had waived Harvey’s arraignment appearance in a letter to the court.
Hrdlicka also filed an “Invocation of Rights’’ notice with the court that indicates Harvey is using her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. She also declared her Sixth Amendment right to have her lawyer present anytime law enforcement or government officials initiate questioning. Hrdlicka must be notified before questioning begins, the notice states.
Up to 15 years in prisonDUI manslaughter can bring up to 15 years in Florida state prison; DUI serious injury brings five years in prison; and DUI property damage can bring a year in prison.
Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby is prosecuting Harvey.
Harvey, who is from Okeechobee, is free on a $29,000 bond, but she is not allowed to drink and has a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Her next court appearance is at 1:30 p.m., April 14.