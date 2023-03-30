SEBRING — Selina Dawn Harvey killed a woman in an alleged DUI crash on March 31, 2022. She was arraigned on DUI manslaughter charges on Monday – almost exactly a year later.

The formal charging document, called an information, is dated Jan. 18, 2023, more than 10 months after Harvey’s van struck a sedan containing four Lehigh Acres residents at U.S. 98 and County Road 721.

Recommended for you