SEBRING — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investing a shooting involving two Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. HCSO deputies responded to 9207 Bridle Path at 4:49 a.m. on Sunday morning after a third party called in a “suspicious incident/possible domestic dispute,” according to HCSO officials.
The incident ended with the deputies shooting and killing an armed man in the residence. Law enforcement later identified the deceased as Dustin Alexander Nealis, 43, of Sebring. Court records show law enforcement was called out to the residence for a domestic dispute in October 2019. Nealis was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment but the case had yet to go to trial.
There was a woman in the house who was not harmed. The two deputies and another trainee were not harmed either. The trainee was a witness and was not involved, according to the HCSO public information officer.
The case will be handled by FDLE because the shooting involved HCSO deputies. They also handled the last officer involved shooting in 2016, said the public information officer.
The identity of the deceased has not been released as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Highlands News-Sun will update this story as details are released.