SEBRING—In response to an outbreak of meningococcal disease, the Florida Department of Health is urging vaccines against the potentially deadly infection. The be Though serious, the disease can be treated and prevented. Consider getting a vaccine for the best protection against the disease.
In a recent press release, FDOH stated the number of meningococcal disease cases so far this year has exceeded the five year average for the state. Epidemiologists are investigating each case and contacting people who have had potential or potential exposure, the press release said.
Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula said there have not been any cases in our local hospitals. HCA Florida Highlands has not had any cases of the disease either. The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond.
Certain groups are at higher risk for the disease. FDOH states those in the following groups should think about getting the vaccine; college and university students, those with compromised immune systems, those with HIV and men who have sex with men. There are two vaccines, so ask your health care provider which is right for you.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said although there has been a few cases from the colleges, students do not part of the outbreak. The CDC also states outbreaks of meningococcal outbreaks are rare in our nation.
“Typically, only about 2 to 3 out of every 100 cases of meningococcal disease in the United States are related to outbreaks,” the CDC website states.
The FDOH said the the germs are not as contagious as the common cold or flu. It is not passes through “casual contact” and requires “close contact over a period of time. The CDC said the bacteria responsible for the disease is spread through respiratory and throat secretions like saliva or spit.
There are two main forms of meningococcal infections, viral and bacterial, Hutto-Selley said. Bacterial infections are the most serious of the two.
The symptoms overlap so it can be hard to tell which type one you have without a health care provider and testing. The CDC said the meningococcal meningitis is when the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord with symptoms appearing three to seven days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck , nausea, vomiting and confusion.
When the bacteria gets into the bloodstream it can multiply and cause damage to the blood vessels. The symptoms can include fever/cold chills, fatigue, vomiting or diarrhea, cold hands and feet, sever aches and pains, rapid breathing and a purple rash.
Both viral and bacterial can present with a fever, there can get a headache, and feel achy all over. Hutto-Selley said the viral symptoms can come in cycles and they generally see those patients in the E.R. After a few days because they don't feel good, getting only temporary relief with over-the-counter medicines. She said many people want to work but might feel bad and have headache.
Bacterial meningitis is worse and family members bring patients into the hospital and some patients may have a mental status change. Hutto-Selley said physical examination and tests will determine which type of meningitis a person has. Physicians do not take meningitis lightly, the doctor said.
“These patients have had some sort of exposure, maybe it's through the respiratory tract, maybe skin or something, they've had some sort of contact within a seated infection, it's truly bacterial,” Hutto-Selley said.
The treatment for the viral and bacterial meningitis is different.
“Viral meningitis is supportive care, most likely,” Dr. Hutto-Selley said. “Your treat their headache, treat their fever, IV fluids, they will recover over a few days.”
With bacterial meningitis treatments could include specific antibiotic therapy based on age range, comorbidities and more.
“We promote vaccine use, we promote good health care practices in general,” said Hutto-Selley. “If somebody's sick, you want to try to isolate them, like with COVID-19. So, you wash your hands you don't drink or eat after one another. Those are probably the big ones. Then, if you're concerned, contact your health care provider. It's never wrong to ask questions if you're unsure to educate yourself.”
Dr. Hutto-Selley said it's important to remember there has not been any cases in Highlands County thus far and she is very thankful.
A vaccine could stave off sickness and potentially save a life. For vaccines call the local health department at 863-386-6040.