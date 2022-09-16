SEBRING — Heron Street was done ahead of schedule, but not within budget. Fortunately, the Florida Department of Transportation came through to help.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. told commissioners recently that the $964,628 project to rebuild the road base, surface and drainage of the south end of Heron Street ran over by $220,546.
Howerton said he reached out to FDOT to provide more money through the Small County Road Assistance Program, and state officials did just that. The Board of County Commissioners voted to accept the money and do a budget amendment to put it where it belongs.
“They are great partners,” Howerton said. “It’s a great working relationship.”
Commissioners, despite the cost overrun, were thankful that FDOT could cover the cost, and that Heron Street — which provides part of a much-used route through Sebring Hills to connect Hammock Road to Thunderbird Road — got finished nearly two to three months in advance.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he didn’t realize FDOT was “picking up the tab,” for a total of $1.19 million. “That’s a fabulous job.”
Heron Street reopened a month ago, just as freshly painted lines were drying on the hot asphalt.
For several months, commuters and motorists from Sebring Hills, as well as Sebring Country Estates to the north and Hammock Road to the south, had to take their own residential streets to either Schumacher Road, Thunderbird Road and/or Hammock Road to reach U.S. 27.
Back in full use, Heron Street allows traffic to travel between the north and south ends, providing residential street access to Sebring Parkway’s north end or County Road 635, which travels south to State Road 66.
Heron Street needed a complete reconstruction. Crews put in a 4-foot paved shoulder with drainage pipes, and raised the roadway about 4-5 inches.
The road does not have sidewalks, yet, county officials said. However, they have applied for state and other grants to put sidewalks down the entire length of Heron Street.
In an unrelated measure, the Office of Management and Budget recently put money back into the Infrastructure Surtax Fund, which got drawn down significantly in the 2019-20 fiscal year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OMB Manager David Nitz presented a measure to the county commission to put $750,000 back in the fund this fiscal year and, once the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget takes effect on Oct. 1, will move another $750,000 into the fund.