Triple-car crash at Whisper Circle

Both Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue work a crash shortly after 10:30 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 27 at Whisper Circle, pending arrival of the Florida Highway Patrol. The Florida Department of Transportation has this and several other U.S. 27 median crossovers slated for possible closure, for safety reasons.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — If there are drivers who have had trouble getting through a median crossover safely, or depend on one for their daily trips, the FDOT wants to hear from the public.

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold public hearings this coming Tuesday on several median crossovers along U.S. 27.

