SEBRING — If there are drivers who have had trouble getting through a median crossover safely, or depend on one for their daily trips, the FDOT wants to hear from the public.
The Florida Department of Transportation will hold public hearings this coming Tuesday on several median crossovers along U.S. 27.
The state agency wants to do median modifications on U.S. 27 at North Lake Damon Road, Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Whisper Circle, Lake Josephine Drive and Lake Francis Road. County and state officials have said previously that closing them off to cross-traffic may be the best option.
For many years, those sites have played host to many collisions and close calls.
In December 2015, Dr. Valerie Moulds of Eye Specialists of Central Florida, located on the corner, nearly got hit while trying to cross into the median. She said she didn’t see an oncoming car riding out of view behind an approaching semi-trailer, and had already committed to moving. She said the truck missed her by inches.
At Lake Josephine Drive, another problem site, County Commissioner Arlene Tuck recently said she saw a school bus waiting for heavy traffic to clear in order to pull out from Lake Josephine Drive. Cars crossing the highway must traverse four lanes and a wide median, with a curve to the west and a hill to the east. There is a caution light, she said, but it doesn’t slow speeding.
“Cars do go by [there] pretty fast,” Tuck said.
Tuesday’s FDOT hearing will give engineers a chance to present their proposed modifications to the public, and will give people a chance to give feedback on those ideas.
Those who want to go in person can meet with FDOT representatives, starting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
For those who prefer to take part online, register in advance with Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI coordinator, at 863-519-2287 or Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us. For those who need special accommodations, contact her at least seven days prior to the hearing.
The same materials will be displayed at both the in-person and online events and will also be posted on the project webpage on the day of the hearing — www.swflroads.com/project/000004-1.