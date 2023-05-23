In the next six months, prepare to see intersections on U.S. 27 closing to cross-traffic.
The Florida Department of Transportation held a forum last week on plans to convert five U.S. 27 intersections to U-turn/left-turn lanes for highway traffic only.
FDOT officials said 27 people visited in person, eight online.
Participants could interact with the project team, view renderings and ask questions for the first hour, after which FDOT officials did a presentation and allowed audience members to give their opinions in an open forum.
Those who joined online got immediate answers while those who spoke in person will get written replies within 60 days, FDOT officials said.
A comment period remains open through May 30. Contact FDOT at tim.horst@dot.state.fl.us, www.swflroads.com/project/000004-1 or “Tim Horst, Florida Department of Transportation, PO Box 1249, Bartow, FL 33831.”
Plans for the modifications are moving forward, FDOT officials said. In the next six months, work crews will put up directional devices at, from north to south, Lake Damon Road, Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Whisper Circle, Lake Josephine Drive and Lake Francis Road.
When done, the intersections will convert from full intersections to two-directional crossings, where only traffic already on U.S. 27 will be able to access the median cuts to turn left or turn around.
Final design has not yet been completed, nor has a construction date been set, according to FDOT materials from the meeting. Likewise, the start of construction is estimated for 2028.
The estimated cost is $3.5 million.
The project is also based on crash data from a five-year study, between January 2016 and December 2020. Materials state that those numbers are not yet verified. However, most of the intersections in question have had severe crashes in the last three years, some of them fatal.
Lake DamonOne relatively recent traffic fatality occurred in August 2021 at Lake Damon Drive. FDOT’s study did not include that fatality.
FDOT statistics count 15 crashes in five years at that point on U.S. 27, with no fatalities, three incapacitating crashes and four crashes with other injuries, affecting 19 people.
From January 2016 to December 2020, FDOT counted eight crashes at that site with only property damage.
Ponce de LeonAcross from Wild Turkey Tavern and popular with Sun ‘N Lake residents as an alternate exit for northbound traffic, the Ponce de Leon Boulevard crossover has also been a frequent crash site.
An FDOT study lists 31 crashes in a five-year span, six causing incapacitating injuries, 11 causing other types of injuries, for a total of 36 people hurt.
Property damage-only crashes numbered 14, FDOT states.
Whisper CircleOf the five U.S. 27 median crossover intersections in Highlands County due for conversion to two-direction turn lanes, Whisper Circle is one of three with a fatality between 2016 and 2020, according to preliminary FDOT statistics.
In addition to the fatality out of 35 crashes, that site also saw 12 crashes that caused incapacitating injuries and nine that caused other injuries, for a total of 48 injured people.
Thirteen crashes caused property damage, only.
Lake JosephineFDOT counted 27 crashes at Lake Josephine Drive from 2016-2020, with one fatality.
Of the 27, seven had incapacitating injuries and 10 caused other injuries, for a total of 32 injured people.
Nine crashes caused property damage.
Lake FrancisThe most deadly of five dangerous intersections, by FDOT statistics from 2016-2020, Lake Francis Road saw two fatalities out of 19 crashes, of which three cause incapacitating injuries and six caused other injuries, injuring a total of 24 people.
Eight of those crashes caused only property damage.