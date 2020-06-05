SEBRING — County commissioners didn’t squabble at all Tuesday over extra money from the state to help finish the Sebring Parkway.
They voted unanimously to accept an additional $450,000 in funding from the Florida Department of Transportation to help finish Phase 2 from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27.
Required improvements to the intersection at the highway caused the greatest budget overrun, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., and since FDOT wanted those improvements, the agency found extra funds to do it.
“At the end of the day, the fact that they were willing to look at the project and make an additional allocation, speaks well to our relationship,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday.
The addition to the County Incentive Grant Program (CIGP) Road Assistance Agreement between the county and FDOT will bring the total FDOT grant award to $5.31 million.
The total contract with the construction company, Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, is $12.95 million.
The county contract is $10.9 million, which includes a share of cost with the city of Sebring of $149,824. The city has a separate contract with Bergeron for the remaining $2.02 million, to pay to relocate sewer mains in the path of travel lanes.
Howerton said Wednesday that the intersection improvements will still include having six lanes northbound and southbound with one northbound right-turn lane and two southbound left-turn lanes — all connected to a new four-lane road where there are now two lanes.
That necessitates a nearly 90-foot mast arm for the traffic signals, and a post — perhaps better described as a turret — capable of holding it.
It will be very much as wide and as busy as the intersection at U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway’s north end, across from Schumacher Road, with the added complication of having the Parkway enter at an angle.
“We were short on budget and asked them if there was anything else they can do,” Howerton said of the $450,000 add-on. “That will go a long way.”
Construction will start off the roadway in July, he said, on hospital property to prepare it to have a new main entrance on the north end.
At the same time, DeSoto Road will also see improvements on its approaches to the parkway. Utility work in that area will start in July, also.
Work on the parkway itself will probably not start until September, Howerton said.
“We will reach out to local businesses and residents affected to know what to expect,” Howerton said.
There shouldn’t be any problems with existing businesses, especially those just south of Youth Care Lane, Howerton said. Right of way has already been purchased, he said, and part of the construction project will involve changes to those parking lots.