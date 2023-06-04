Drivers who cross U.S. 27 at one of five intersections will find themselves having to turn right and find a U-turn before long.
Florida Department of Transportation officials said their plans to close those intersections and make left-turn lanes for traffic leaving the highway has moved from a simple road project to a safety project, which will ramp up the timeline.
Crews will start installing delineators over the next six to nine months, closing medians to cross-traffic at Lake Damon Road in Avon Park; Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Whisper Circle in Sebring; and Lake Josephine Drive and Lake Francis Road in Lake Placid.
FDOT Communications Specialist Patricia Pichette told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that members of the project team visited all those intersections prior to the May 16 public meeting on the project.
“At Lake Josephine, we saw several cars sitting in the median,” Pichette said.
Each car obstructed the others’ view, making an extreme safety hazard, she said. FDOT planners want drivers who need to turn left onto the highway at those five intersections to first turn right and find a different median cut for a U-turn.
Delineators — flexible plastic reflective sticks used to close off intersections to crossover traffic — will provide a temporary closure until crews can pour new concrete to define the turn lanes, Pichette said.
A public comment period on the project closed, officially, as of Wednesday, May 31. Pichette said the plan remains unchanged.
Pichette said a similar plan to replace plastic delineators with concrete at a former turn lane will soon take shape on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven in front of the Chain of Lakes Complex.
For more than 10 years, people wanting to access the site have had to turn left at the preceding traffic signal at First Street South, then take Landings Boulevard into the site, behind the frontage restaurants.
At least one large FDOT road project in that area is complete. Improvements to Dundee Road finished before Memorial Day, Pinchette said.
On swflroads.com, FDOT states that the project widened the road from two to four lanes and added an enclosed drainage system and new signal at Overlook Drive; closed of the Overlook Drive merge; added sidewalk, bike lanes and street lighting, and added utility improvements for the City of Winter Haven and Town of Dundee.
It provides a wider roadway into downtown Winter Haven from U.S. 27 and an alternate road to avoid congestion on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, which is landlocked to any further widening.
Meanwhile, the $45-million interchange improvement at U.S. 27 and State Road 60 is still under construction, and should be for another 18 months.
FDOT contractor Prince Contracting LLC began construction in early September 2020 to widen both roads at that point from four to six lanes, replace the bridges on SR 60 over U.S. 27 and reconstruct the interchange from a partial cloverleaf design to a Single Point Urban Interchange.