We have just seen a world and a country full of fear and hate manifest itself in a matter of a few weeks. These emotions, fear and hate are attributes of Satan and has shown their ugly faces over a stupid virus. This is a sign of the end times when Satan's attributes show up with more and more intensity. The attributes of God are love and faith ... no where to be found.
Fear and hate show "unbelief" or better yet, no faith and without faith, it is impossible to please God, Hebrews 11:6, KJV.
Hebrews 11:6 is my favorite biblical verse, but also the pinnacle verse for one's salvation. The three absolutes for one's salvation is: God does not lie; without the shedding of Christ's blood, there is no remission of sins; and without faith, it is impossible to please him. "Unbelief" is the unforgivable sin. If one dies with unbelief, their home forever will be in the lake of fire.
With this virus, I have seen an entire world in fear and hate, with no faith, a world of unbelievers, things shutting down left and right over a virus that has just killed a little over 4,000 people worldwide while the influenza virus is killing 650,000 people worldwide yearly, an average of 105 people killed daily in the U.S. by auto accidents, people dying every day with heart complications, diabetic complications, cancers, etc. The coronavirus is just another strain of the influenza virus in which when one gets sick you stay home until well or go to the doctor.
It is here to stay folks, forever, along with the simple cold virus and the influenza virus. All diseases and sickness is due to "sin" folks, which will never go away. Our bodies are falling apart due to our sinful ways and will die. There will never be a Fountain of Youth or a magical pill. All will die. It is your "soul" that lives on forever, either in the presence of the Lord in glory or in everlasting "pain" in the lake of fire. Which will it be people?
Your body is not you, but, your soul is. Your body was fashioned to manipulate in a physical world. Your soul is "you;" it is spiritual, it is your emotions, will, personality, you can't see them. You will be given a spiritual body in glory with Christ made of spirit and bones and not blood and bones. The life will be in the spirit and not the blood, fashioned to live forever with Christ. For the unbelievers, their body will be fashioned not to be consumed by fire in the lake of fire but will feel the pain of fire; get this folks, forever, no end. Get right with God!
Bruce Tooker
Sebring