Perhaps the cooler evenings have you slinging a line off a local dock or shoreline in hopes of catching a big one. As you work the weeds, hoping for a hungry bass, watch the emergent vegetation and lily pads for the slender legged wonders of our fishing spiders.
Impossible to overlook, these large, hairy beauties span a man’s hand with four-inch-long hairy legs. Dark in color, they may startle you if you’re leaning over a railing of a dock and suddenly spook one from their hiding spot. Large in girth, their powerful jaws or chelicerae can break human skin if handled, causing a bite similar to a bee sting.
Whether you call them a dock spider or fishing spider, of the tens of thousands of spider species known, fishing spiders fall within the genus of Dolomedes. Living near water, fishing spiders actively hunt from the edges of slow-moving bodies of water. Remarkably, they can delicately cling to the shoreline vegetation, dangling their front legs under the surface to draw unwary prey to capture.
While they can move over the water’s surface without sinking, they easily dive under the water’s surface to capture aquatic prey and small minnows with their claws for an easy meal. Careful nature observers may see them making their way across the silty bottoms of clear water bodies well under the surface. Estimated to be able to remain submerged for an hour or longer, ambushing prey above and below equals better chances to capture a fast meal. Some species of fishing spiders even hunt in the woods, far away from water and sometimes enter indoor spaces of homes, sheds, or garages.
Part of the nursey web spider family, females often consume the male in a cannibalistic fashion after mating. It is believed this is to provide additional nutrition for the egg laying process and you may see these large spiders carrying a whitish disk in their pedipalps or jaws. Like a frisbee, the female is transporting her egg sac to keep it safe. When hatching time arrives, she will fasten it to a mooring and build a little web around it that will serve as a “nursery” for her thousand or so spiderlings. Nursery web spiders guard their young for the first weeks until they disperse.