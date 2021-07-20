SEBRING — Highlands County will receive $10.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the possibility of receiving another $10.3 million in May 2022.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion dollars in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to remedy this mismatch between rising costs and falling revenues.
These state, local and tribal governments across America have been under an unprecedented strain in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Treasury Department states. While the need for services has increased — including setting up emergency medical facilities, standing up vaccination sites, and supporting struggling small businesses — state and local revenues have plummeted as a result of the economic fallout from the pandemic.
At the height of the fallout, public sector employment fell by around 1.4 million jobs, including layoffs of 1 million educators, compared to around 750,000 job losses during the Great Recession, the Treasury Department states. As a result, communities have faced choices of having to lay off educators, firefighters and other frontline workers or fail to provide services that communities rely on.
For now, the county has a two-phase plan for spending its allocations. As of Friday, it was on the agenda for Tuesday's county commission meeting, for discussion and/or approval. Legislative Affairs & Grants Coordinator Liz Barber will present the plan to commissioners, the agenda states.
Phase 1
Under revenue recovery, the county estimates having lost $2.76 million in revenue as a result of drops in taxes on retail sales, food, fuel and hospitality. That's the first use of its allocation.
Also, constitutional officers have reported lost revenue from slowed or stopped activity. The Clerk of Courts lost $2.5 million, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office lost $2 million and the Supervisor of Elections lost $45,590.
Response to public health emergencies took the biggest toll, with the result of $5.87 million going to public agencies to cover those shortfalls. They include:
- $2.5 million to the Engineering Department for a hurricane shelter/civic center.
- $1.5 million for replacement of the Avon Park EMS station.
- $1.4 million for expansion and upgrade of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
- $150,000 to the Development Services Department for software.
- $87,500 to Community Development for library outreach and upgrades.
- $62,648 for a drive-through expansion for the Health Department.
- $62,500 to remodel the Government Annex for Development Services.
- $42,500 to help Community Development provide for the caseload increase at the Children's Advocacy Center.
- $25,000 to Community Development to help with tele-health sessions for mental health.
- $25,000 to Community Development to provide Healthy Families COVID Assistance.
- $6,500 to Community Development for Veterans Services.
- $5,000 to Community Development for teleworking support and equipment.
- $4,000 to Community Development for Human Services.
The second largest Phase 1 allocation, $5.125 million, will go into the water/sewer and broadband infrastructure areas:
- $2 million for wastewater infrastructure enhancements.
- $1,5 million for broadband in the county.
- $1 million to convert the EOC from septic to sewer.
- $625,000, estimated, to provide broadband in the Spring Lake Improvement District.
Phase 2
If and when the county gets a second $10.3 million allocation, it's planned to be spent as follows:
- $3 million for the county's broadband request.
- $2.5 million to the Clerk of Courts Office.
- $2.5 million for a hurricane shelter/civic center.
- $2 million for wastewater infrastructure enhancements.
- $1.5 million to replace the Avon Park EMS station.
- $1 million for the septic to sewer transition at the EOC.
- $625,000 for broadband in Spring Lake.
- $87,500 to Community Development for library outreach and upgrades.
- $62,500 to remodel the Government Annex for Development Services.