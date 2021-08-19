Hearing the bird before I saw it, I hustled to grab my camera just in case I would be able to grab a few photos. I really wanted pictures of a mangrove cuckoo, but unless I was willing to risk life, limb and all manner of mosquito-borne illnesses, it was not happening on this trip.
The large black and white woodpecker flew in, scattering the red-bellied ones working the snag nearby our campsite. With its kuk-kuk-kuking and scrambling motions flinging bits of bark, it became quite a good show for a humid, bug-filled morning. As I watched this impressive pileated woodpecker work a dead tree over for bugs, I recalled seeing one year before excavating, a nesting cavity.
I later found all sorts of intriguing information via the web while researching this beauty. Along with oodles of ornithology information, there were numerous mentions of these huge woodpeckers showing up as a spirit animal. Also noted as a symbol of loyalty, this made perfect sense to me as these birds remain faithful to their mates and work together on creation of a nesting cavity and protection of their territory. Only when a mate is lost does the other seek a replacement. That’s a surprisingly good marker for loyalty, and also relational success in my book.
Once off on this tangent, I couldn’t help but divert a few extra moments to take one of those online tests to find out what my spirit animal might be. As I was only half-heartedly working the questions, it may or may not be accurate, but it was certainly interesting fodder for a couple moment’s distraction. Brace yourselves ladies if you opt to try this and be forewarned – you might uncover a snake as your guide.
Rather than this striking fear in my heart, I found myself shrugging with an agreeable nod. Snakes are down to earth, pun completely intended, and noted to be representing healing transformations in one’s life. They supposedly promise increasing energy too, and who doesn’t want some more of all that right now?
Referring to how a snake is connected to the ground, the presence of one as a spirit animal was said to remind one to stay grounded as big transitions were to come. Personal growth and healing were the hallmarks slated to slither in on a scaled belly to point one in the right direction. It was intriguing to consider, and whether you subscribe to the idea or not, I’m betting I’ll find a few snakes in the days to come because we tend to find that which we are focused on.
When you think of it, maybe that’s all that one really needs to know. Stay grounded, work on personal growth and healing, and get outside more while keeping a wary eye out for reptiles underfoot. Here’s to striking a healthier balance for the rest of this week for all.