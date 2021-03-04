SEBRING — County commissioners have extended what they characterized as an olive branch, of sorts, to Waste Connections.
They voted 4-1 to cut the landfill tipping fee in half temporarily for spoiled recycling loads, from $45 per ton to $22.50, to show good faith while county administration and the county attorney negotiate possible changes to the terms of the 10-year contract.
Another reason why is that every recycling load is contaminated and going straight over the scales to the landfill, which shocked some commissioners to hear.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented, saying she’d like to close the contract and seek a new vendor rather than cut the fee. Other commissioners, including Board Chair Scott Kirouac warned against that. He cited a possible increase from $173 per year to each household to $225 or more per year.
Citizens like Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates in Lake Placid and Chatel Gilmore of Sebring urged commissioners to give the fledgling program, adopted in 2017, more time to work. Gilmore spoke of there being a disconnect with residents on what they should do. Degnan said the program in Charlotte County, where she lived previously, took four to five years to get going.
“You’re the exception, not the rule,” Kirouac told them about the county’s recycling system dependence on user compliance. “The reality is, it’s broken.”
Kirouac told of county staff canvassing neighborhoods, being threatened by residents to get off private property and being told the county “can’t tell me what to put in my bins.” Commissioner Chris Campbell talked of the problems really starting when the county went to single-day collection with just one blue 95-gallon bin for a week of garbage and a green 65-gallon bin for recycling.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Waste Connection’s issue is that, under the contract, they should not have had to pay anything to handle recycling.
“It’s not their fault that people are not putting the right things in their bins,” Howerton said.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp said it was clear to her, despite the efforts made in mailings, social media and the local press to educate everyone, that wasn’t the problem. During her tour of the Highlands County Landfill, to orient her as a new commissioner, she saw dirty diapers in the recycling loads and heard constant clinks of glass being dumped from the loads, when glass is no longer being collected.
“It’s clear to me it’s not about education. It’s people,” Rapp said. “It’s obvious that people, they don’t seem to care.”
Dana Orr of Avon Park Lakes asked Howerton if compliance was any better when the county used central drop-off locations with long roll-away metal bins. Howerton said it wasn’t.
“They used them as Dumpsters,” Howerton said.
The point of going to curbside collection with two bins and one collection day was to reduce bulk in household garbage by having people put recyclable materials in the green bin, and to make it easier for people to recycle using a single-stream container.
“They don’t do it, “ Howerton said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts liked the idea of the cut fee being “big-T” temporary. He favored making the gesture rather than not.
“Because if we don’t we’re saying we’re kicking them down the road,” Roberts said.