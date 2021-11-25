SEBRING — The Highlands Art League (HAL) held an Opening Reception on Friday, Nov. 19 to showcase “The Oil Paintings of Larry Felder: Old and New.” The exhibit is in the Museum of the Arts (MoTA) until Jan. 1.
This is Felder’s first solo show since joining HAL a few years ago. His large works are in the upstairs gallery; his newest still life works are in the downstairs gallery.
His ‘Box’ series focuses on subjects that come from a special collection of memorabilia and even old tools that he acquired through the years. These works are close-ups with very fine detail, something he is known for in his oil works.
Felder also shares his talents with others as he teaches an oil painting class called “Mornings with Larry.” He is the Vice Chairman of HAL and has won numerous awards for his work.
Most recently he was selected to show in the Oil Painters of American (OPA) National and Eastern Regional Shows.
“When people talk about my works, what keeps coming up is they say the paintings look like a photo. Your eye sees more detail than a camera. I go for the realism; what I actually see rather than what the camera sees.
“My work is sharper and much more detailed. I was a graphic designer and have an architectural background with drafting. This is precision work. Van Gogh is my favorite artist.”
Fellow artists Loretta DeWitt and Bob Clarke browsed through the exhibit. Jana German and Marlene Baldassarre were visiting with Felder’s wife, Linda.
“His use of color is amazing,” said German. “I see a lot of layering. It’s all wonderful.”
“I can see the evolution of his works from earlier to current,” said Baldassarre. “The backgrounds he uses are amazing and he has an incredible technique.”
Linda Felder said that their son Robby runs the Felder Gallery in Texas. “I love his work!”
Felder’s ‘Box’ series paintings are incredible in their realism and detail of everyday objects. He says you can take a photo and enlarge it and enhance details. You sometimes see things you didn’t expect to see.
The Highlands Art League hosts a different artist reception upon the opening of an exhibit. For more information, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org. MoTA is located at 351 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.
Felder’s personal portfolio can be viewed at www.larryfelder.weebly.com