AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County received their state and international awards at their meeting on Nov. 18.
Antoinette Feliciano, of Sebring, placed first in the state of Florida in the Speech Contest. Her recorded speech then advanced to the international competition where she took home the first-place trophy for that as well.
Others placing in the state speech contest were Sebring residents Becky Anders, second, and Jack Garnett, third. They each received a trophy.
On behalf of the club, newly elected Aktion Club President Beth Horn, of Sebring, accepted the first-place trophy for the Club of the Year Award presented by the state.
Feliciano also won a second-place award for the state Poster Contest.
Aktion Club is a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities. It is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring.