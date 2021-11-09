The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 1:
Mark Eric Cresong, 36, Valdosta, Georgia, on one charge drugs-possession, and one charge drug equipment possession.
Ira James Garland, 51, Sebring, on one charge failure to appear.
Bradley Christian Hayslett, 34, on one charge battery, one charge robbery, and one charge larceny.
Ashley Nicole Kelley, 35, Belleview, on one charge larceny, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge dealing in stolen property, one charge drugs-possession, and one charge resisting an officer.
Christian Daniel Leonardo, 30, Sebring, on two charges reisting an officer, one charge moving traffic violation, one charge hit and run, and one charge assault.
Jomar Pagan, 37, Wauchula, on one charge moving traffic violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 2:
Anthony Stevan Baeza, 26, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Oris Martin Broxton, 33, Tampa, on one charge probation violation.
Brandon Lamar Hood, 35, Boynton Beach, on one charge weapon offense.
Jesus Jaramillo, 30, Frostproof, one two charges resisting an officer, one charge trespassing, one charge nonmoving traffic violation, and one charge aggravated assault-weapon.
Sabrina Lynn Roark, 52, Sebring, on two charges failure to appear.
Lawrence Smith, 38, Avon Park, on one charge arson, one charge vehicle theft, and one charge larceny.
Derrail Kenyon Snell, 39, Wauchula, on five charges failure to appear.
Sean Richard Wyland, 50, on one charge cruelty toward a child.
The following people have been arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 3:
Ronnie Coffey, 30, Sebring, on one charge drugs-possession, and one charge drug equipment possession.
Ronald Dean Craven, 54, Sebring, on one charge drugs-possession, two charges drug equipment possession, one charge drugs-traffic, one charge amphetamine-traffic, one charge drugs-deliver/distribute, and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Kristy Lee Morgan, 47, Sebring, on one charge public order crimes, three charges drug equipment possession, one charge selling drugs, one charge drugs-delivery/distribute, and three charges drugs-possession.
James Richard Speagle, 46, Sebring, on one charge methamphetamine possession,, one charge drug equipment possession, and one charge obstructing police.
The following person was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 4:
Alex Bryan Bonel, 39, on one charge drugs-possession, one charge moving traffic violation, and one charge drug equipment possession.