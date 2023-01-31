The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 23:
Nicholas William Burrell, 41, Sebring, on two charges sex offender violation for failing to comply with registration law (14 counts).
Erik Alberto Galvan-Fabian, 21, Sebring, on one charge carrying prohibited weapon openly and one charge altering identification on weapon-removing serial number from firearm.
Savannah Renee Jordan, 36, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Lynn Maria Nolan, 36, Sebring, on one charge fraud-illegal use of credit cards, one charge larceny-over $20K under $100K and one charge fraud-swindle obtain property over $20K under $50K.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 24:
Wayne Kristopher Aliff, 37, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Harmony Joy Atkins, 39, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence and one charge commit domestic battery by strangulation.
Camille Marie Cruz, 27, on one charge battery causing bodily harm.
David Issac Gonzalez Del Re, 38, Lake Placid, on one charge nonmoving traffic violation-attached registration license plate not valid, one charge moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, one charge property damage-criminal mischief over $200 under $1000 subsequent offense and one charge larceny-petit theft second degree third subsequent offense.
William Thomas Hinton, 58, Sebring, on one charge sexual predator violation for failing to provide location or other information (2 counts).
Dontaz Deshawn Loury, 37, Avon Park, on one charge sex offender violation for failing to reregister as required.
James Edward McGahee, 61, Lake Placid, on one charge sex offender violation for failing to report internet identification or web page (16 counts) and one charge sex offender violation for failing to comply with registration law (3 counts).
Ashleigh Marie Pardee, 36, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Joseph William Pennington, 41, Sebring, on one charge grand theft of motor vehicle and one charge for driving while license suspended habitual offender.
Demetrice Peterson, 47, Avon Park, on one charge failure to appear and one charge larceny-petit theft second degree third or subsequent offense.
David Earl Simpson, 53, Lake Placid, on one charge using two-way device to facilitate a felony, one charge fraud obtain property more than $20,000 less than $50,000, one charge knowingly giving false information to law enforcement officer about a crime and one charge insurance fraud over $20,000 under $100,000.
Roy Lee Sykes, 60, Avon Park, on one charge 18 year old or older with previous conviction lures or entices a child under 12 and two charges probation violation.
Natalie Ann Weires, 44, Sebring, on two charges failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 25:
Sean Michael Baldwin, 41, Lake Placid, on one charge burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, one charge stalking and one charge larceny-grand theft of dwelling more than $100 less than $750.
Takya Doriann Forcer, 22, Miami Gardens, on one charge failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 26:
Ryan Edward Anderson, 33, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Vanessa Elaine Arnold, 44, on one charge aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.
William Alston Clarke, 39, Avon Park, on one charge violation of condition of release.
Earl Jay Coffey, 33, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Domingo Diaz Ruiz, 20, Winter Haven, on one charge operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Willie Henry Gammage, 50, Avon Park, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge cocaine possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Matthew Ryan Havener, 29, Lake Placid, on one charge probation violation.
Demetrius Lamar Jones, 32, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Anthony Brice Smith, 34, Avon Park, on one charge destroying evidence, one charge drug equipment possession-manufacture deliver, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more.
Jerome Williams, 67, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 27:
{span}Manuel Udell Cox, 56, Sebring on one charge fraud-giving false identification to law enforcement officer, one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle and one charge methamphetamine possession.{/span}
{span}Carl Wayne Horton, 35, on one charge battery second or subsequent offense.{/span}
{span}Jarrett Kyle Reed, 29, Sebring, on one charge failure to appear.{/span}
{span}Dwayne Arthur Reynolds, 54, Lake Placid, on one charge larceny-grand theft over $750 under $5,000.{/span}
{span}Justin Wade Robinson, 38, Sebring, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence and one charge possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.{/span}
{span}Jameice Chantell Roquemore, 37, Avon Park, on one charge resisting an officer-obstruct without violence and one charge aggravated battery by person who uses a deadly weapon.{/span}
Elizabeth Yvonne Rosenthal, 41, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge driving while license suspended habitual.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 28:
Jose Alberto Jimenez, 39, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Austin Kent Lebonte, 35, Sebring, on one charge cocaine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Dontaz Deshawn Loury, 37, on one charge sex offender violation for providing false registration information (8 counts) and one charge sex offender violation for failing to properly register (11 counts).
Madeline Elice Rowton, 27, Sebring, on one charge possession of cannabis with intent to sell and one charge possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Jan. 29:
Kristina Marie Beck, 36, on one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Robert Allen Lemay, 36, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Brenda Rose Sims, 40, Frostproof, on one charge driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, one charge larceny-petit theft second degree third subsequent offense and one charge fraud-swindle for obtaining property under $20,000.
Sabrina Marie Torres, 30, on one charge battery touch or strike.