The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 24:
Ki’Unshay Qundajia Faith Campbell, 24, Avon Park, on one charge drug equipment possession and one charge marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.
Charles Edward Crook, 60, Avon Park, on one charge cocaine possession.
Pushpa Devi Gopal, 65, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one charge probation violation.
Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, Sebring, on one charge property damage-criminal mischief under $200, one charge homicide-attempted murder in the second degree with firearm, one charge shooting into an occupied vehicle, one charge aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (2 counts) and one charge cruelty toward a child-abuse child without great bodily harm (5 counts).
Troy Anthony Johnson, 51, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Laura Marie Lind, 40, Sebring, on two charges larceny petit theft second degree third subsequent offense one charge trespassing into a structure or conveyance.
Joshua Ty Smith, 36, Avon Park, on one charge grand theft of a motor vehicle and one charge burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 25:
Megan Marie Baker, 38, Sebring, on two charges probation violation.
Debbie Denise Benjamin, 53, Sebring, on two charges forgery of a public record certificate, two charges fraud for uttering a forgery, one charge larceny-grand theft first degree of over $100,000 and one charge fraud-obtaining property valued at over $50,000 by fraudulent means.
Joan Caryl Geary, 80, Venus, on one charge battery-second or subsequent offense.
Shannon Michelle Howard, 34, Avon Park, on one charge larceny-petit theft second degree third subsequent offense.
Antonio L. McPherson, 31, Avon Park, on one charge violation of conditional release.
Judith Louise Prescott, 25, Sebring, on one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Barry Carl Vandemoortel, 75, Sebring, on one charge indecent exposure of sexual organs second subsequent offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 26:
Elizabeth Ashley Baillie, 29, Sebring, on two charges probation violation, one charge drug equipment possession and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Derrick Devonte Betts, 29, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Amber Leigh Darby, 31, Avon Park, on one charge failure to appear.
Andrew Fredrick Myles, 40, Sebring, on one charge larceny-grand theft over $750 under $5,000.
Heather Ann Wall, 37, Sebring, on one charge neglect of a child without great bodily harm (3 counts).
Kara Leanne Westmoreland, 26, Avon Park, on one charge battery on officer, firefighter or EMT.