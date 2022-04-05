The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 28:
Walter Colon, 57, Winter Haven, on seven charges failure to appear.
Brandy Nicole Davis, 39, homeless, Sebring, on one charge probation violation.
Jorge Francisco Paz, 76, Sebring, on 11 charges of sex offender violation-failure to report e-mail address and 10 charges sex offender violation-failure to reregister as required.
Juan Carlos Rios Ruiz, 24, on one charge probation violation.
Sherwin Murray Wyche, 40, Lake Placid, on one charge aggravated stalking, one charge use of two-way commercial device to facilitate a felony and one charge false report of a bomb.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 29:
Clarence Lee Brown, 31, Avon Park, on one charge probation violation.
Taylor Hailie Castillo-Collaz, 25, Sebring, on one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge drug equipment possession.
Richard Lane Faulkner, 25, Fort Meade, on one charge possession of a weapon/or ammo by convicted Florida felon, one charge drug equipment possession, one charge methamphetamine possession and one charge possession controlled substance without a prescription.
Angel James Ortega, 24, Sebring, on one charge drug equipment possession/and or use, and one charge methamphetamine possession.
Henry Ellis Rimes, 41, Ocala, on one charge probation violation.
Lacrecia Dennise Smith, 34, McCalla, Alabama, on two charges failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 30:
Shawn Donaldson Guthrie, 37, Sebring, on one charge reckless driving first offense, one charge fleeing-eluding police and one charge hit and run/leaving scene of crash involving damage to property.
Kirk Bruce Robinson, 58, Sebring, on one charge damage to property-criminal mischief, one charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one charge burglary/occupied dwelling unarmed.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 31:
Yoandry Darias, 38, Venus, on one charge trespassing on property armed.
Keith Allan Kazwell, 35, Lake Placid, on one charge cruelty toward a child/abuse without great bodily harm.
Charles Allen Moore, 44, Sebring, on one charge sex offender violation/failure to report name or residence change.
Eric Shvon Williams, 34, Lake Placid, on one charge criminal mischief less than $200, one charge burglary/occupied dwelling unarmed, one charge robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon and one charge resisting an officer/obstruct without violence.
James Michael Woodham, 41, Avon Park, on one charge unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, seven charges criminal use of personal identification information, one charge fraud-illegal use credit cards and one charge grand theft $750 or more.
Daniel Steven Zamot, 18, Avon Park, on one charge robbery/carjacking with firearm or weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 1:
Corey Terrell Braswell, 41, Kissimmee, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Donald Eugene Jones, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Isaac Recardo Lee, 31, Greenville, Alabama, on two charges of probation violation.
Marc Anthony Ortiz, 27, Sebring, charged with grand theft auto.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 2:
Shaanan Simon Spiegel, 33, Sebring, charged with battery.
Jamarcus Donte Wooden, 30, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and attempted murder first degree.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 3:
Hollie Nikole Downs, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.