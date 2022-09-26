SEBRING – Felony pretrial conferences were held Wednesday for five, second-degree murder defendants and others charged with serious crimes.
The case of Britney Andrus, accused of second degree murder of 88-year-old James Little in October 2020, was continued until October on the request of Peter Brewer, her attorney.
“The discovery is voluminous in this case,” Brewer told the judge. There are some 30 CDs (of discovery) and some are blank.”
Prosecutor John Kromholz, who is trying Andus as well as her co-defendant in the crime, Tyler Ethan Best, suggested they bring her back in November when Best is scheduled to be in court. The judge agreed. Best also faces a second-degree murder charge for Little’s murder. The two allegedly stole some of the victim’s belongings, including his car.
Kenneth Jerome Pearson Jr.’s pretrial conference was continued until Oct. 30 so his lawyer, Robin Stevenson, can continue to depose witnesses. Pearson allegedly shot Chadwick Woodard in the neck on an Avon Park street in April. Woodard died of his injuries some time later. Witnesses said Chadwick and Pearson had arranged to meet at the location. They told police that Pearson got out of a car, walked up to Chadwick and shot him.
Salvador Francisco Cruz, 19, has not yet decided whether to accept an agreement with prosecutors to testify against his second-degree murder co-defendant Lorenza Lamar Stevenson.
The two young men were in a Dodge Challenger that rolled up on a handful of youths near Assembly Church after midnight Sept. 5, 2021. Someone in the car fired 9mm rounds at the fleeing youths and hit and killed Ricky Harris III, 14.
Stevenson’s lawyer, Peter Brewer, is still trying to get the police report detectives wrote when investigating the crime. Unfortunately, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has been unable to access it following a system-wide hack in late summer. The judge continued the pretrial conference to October. Stevenson was on probation at the time of the shooting and faces life in prison if convicted.
The court also held a pretrial conference for Alan Peter Zaloum, boyfriend of Daniel Meekins, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 30 years of probation in April. The crime: According to family members, Meekins and Zaloum — live-in lovers — psychologically scarred Meekins’ adopted son, 8. Meekins pled guilty to lewd and lascivious exhibition and admitted to molesting his adoptive son in February.
Zaloum could make a deal with prosecutors for 10 years on each of two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, and 10 years for lewd exhibition of a child under 16, but lawyers sought a continuance to talk further.