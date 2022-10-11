fema assistance

A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team member provides registration services for Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. Apply for assistance online or by phone.

 COURTESY/LAMEEN WITTER, FEMA

SEBRING — Hurricane Ian survivors can apply for individual assistance in several counties. As of Monday, Oct. 4, Highlands County was added to the disaster declaration. Residents can apply for assistance from the Individuals and Households Program (IHP) if their citizenship qualifies.

FEMA is fairly inclusive and a full list off eligibility requirements are listed at fema.gov/assistance/individual/program. FEMA assistance is offered by a household basis and not an individual basis, Ken Higginbotham, FEMA spokesman, explained. Basically, a member of the home has to be a U.S. Citizen, non-citizen national or “qualified alien,” FEMA said.

