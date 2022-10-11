SEBRING — Hurricane Ian survivors can apply for individual assistance in several counties. As of Monday, Oct. 4, Highlands County was added to the disaster declaration. Residents can apply for assistance from the Individuals and Households Program (IHP) if their citizenship qualifies.
FEMA is fairly inclusive and a full list off eligibility requirements are listed at fema.gov/assistance/individual/program. FEMA assistance is offered by a household basis and not an individual basis, Ken Higginbotham, FEMA spokesman, explained. Basically, a member of the home has to be a U.S. Citizen, non-citizen national or “qualified alien,” FEMA said.
“In a household, at least one person who is a U.S. Citizen is eligible,” Higginbotham said. “Benefits are provided by household whether it has one or five people. An adult member that meets eligible criteria and is able to certify their citizenship may be eligible for Federal assistance.”
FEMA considers a qualified alien as:
• A legal permanent resident (a “green card” holder).
• Someone seeking asylum.
• An alien whose deportation has been withheld.
• An alien in the process into the states for at least one year.
• An alien granted conditional entry.
• A Cuban or Haitian entrant.
FEMA’s press release states a parent or guardian who is living in the same household of a minor who is a citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien can apply on behalf of the child. The child had to be under 18 years old as of Sept. 23, the first day of the disaster.
To apply for FEMA assistance go to disasterassistance.gov, use the app on your phone or call 800-621-3362. Higginbotham said the fastest way to apply is by using the website.