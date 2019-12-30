SEBRING — More than two years after Hurricane Irma hit and left Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided funds to the state for debris removal.
Specifically, FEMA has awarded $37.8 million to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to help defray the costs of cleaning up after submerged debris left by Irma, under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
These FEMA funds will reimburse the state for what it cost to remove and dispose of submerged debris from waterways statewide from Oct. 18, 2017 to March 3, 2018.
Contractors working for the state submitted 234 individual contract invoices for a variety of work including debris monitoring and removing an estimated 220,304 cubic yards of debris from waterways.
Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Sections 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act for Florida to cover Hurricane Irma-related expenses, reimbursing eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.
It is unknown if Highlands County officials would be making grant applications to FDEP, now that the state agency has been replenished of funding. Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green did express interest in submitting grant applications for a few projects, if possible.
Highlands County’s waterways were affected by Irma wind, rain and debris, resulting in some drainage culverts failing and/or washing out. The county did receive reimbursement for debris removal directly from FEMA, and reimbursement for repairs and replacement of drainage infrastructure, but not for the cost of upgrades, which both Green and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. found necessary in some locations.
FEMA reports that its Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, to help communities respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies quickly.