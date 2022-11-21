SEBRING — It’s been over seven weeks since Hurricane Ian cut a path through Florida. Although landfall of the Category 4 hurricane took place on the west coast, it caused damage far inland, including Highlands County. FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) teamed up with Highlands County on Friday to provide an informative question and answer-style live streamed meeting to offer hope to those still struggling to recover in the storm’s aftermath. The takeaway from the meeting was hiring and helping.

FEMA Media Specialist La-Tanga Hopes was joined by SBA’s Public Affairs Specialists Sandra Lawson and Andrew Toussaint in the meeting. The event was live streamed from the Highlands County Board of Commissioner’s meeting room. Citizens were asked to provide questions ahead of the meeting and they were asked by the county’s Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, who acted as moderator.

