SEBRING — It’s been over seven weeks since Hurricane Ian cut a path through Florida. Although landfall of the Category 4 hurricane took place on the west coast, it caused damage far inland, including Highlands County. FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) teamed up with Highlands County on Friday to provide an informative question and answer-style live streamed meeting to offer hope to those still struggling to recover in the storm’s aftermath. The takeaway from the meeting was hiring and helping.
FEMA Media Specialist La-Tanga Hopes was joined by SBA’s Public Affairs Specialists Sandra Lawson and Andrew Toussaint in the meeting. The event was live streamed from the Highlands County Board of Commissioner’s meeting room. Citizens were asked to provide questions ahead of the meeting and they were asked by the county’s Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, who acted as moderator.
“We wanted to make sure the citizens of our county were aware of the many resources available to them,” Rybinski explained the reason for the meeting. “Also to encourage the citizens to go the Disaster Recovery Center for assistance with the process.”
FEMA hiring more than 300 people to help in disaster recovery was at the top of the list. Residents with flexible schedules, and in particular college students were encouraged to apply. A variety of positions are available and are short term, (120 days) but could lead to something longer.
Applicants must live within 50 miles The positions are in Brandon, Ft. Myers, Kissimmee and Sarasota. You will need your own transportation to get to work and back. Hopes said this can be possible if you “be creative.” You must be at least 18-years old and have a high school diploma or a GED.
The benefits are immediate upon hiring and include family health care coverage, paid sick leave and more. Tips to find opening were played via a video. For job openings go to USAjobs.gov and type in “local hires” in the “Keywords” box, under “Location” type in Florida. When prompted to search by agency, type in “FEMA” to see the listing.
“If you’re looking for an opportunity to be involved, you’d like to know how disaster assistance work and you’d like to be able to get some fulfillment from your work,” Hopes said.
FEMA and SBA are here to help in recovery
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has been set up in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. In Sebring. The hours are normally Monday thru Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anticipate the DRC being closed for Thanksgiving holidays, although the schedule has not been released yet. Sign language and other language interpreters are also available. Both FEMA and SBA agents are staffed at the center.
The SBA program is designed to help those with uninsured damage to their homes and businesses, Toussaint said.
“We offer two kinds of loans,” he said. “The first is the physical damage loan which covers physical damage to property. The second loan is specifically for small businesses. It’s called the economic injury loan, which is designed to help a business that has suffered any sort of financial impact from a disaster.”
The loans are for primary residences not vacation homes, as a citizen asked. However, Lawson urged everyone to apply as each case is looked at individually. She gave the example of a rental home may qualify as a small business.
Lawson also suggested asking for the “mitigation increase” for mitigation against future damage.
“We encourage you to come in to the disaster recovery center,” Lawson said. “Sit down, present your losses to our customer service reps, and let them guide you as to what you are eligible for. Every situation is unique and it depends on the circumstances. So always present your case and see what the result will be.”
Lawson said SBA asks for reasonable credit but do not worry about that. If they can’t help you, they may be able to find other resources but it all starts out with an application through FEMA. Also, if you have been declined by SBA, it could be just information that was missing or something simple.
“Don’t take no for an answer the first time,” Lawson said. “Take a look and then ask questions. Don’t be afraid to reach out to us and say I don’t understand.”
According to Toussaint, SBA has given $900 million statewide and $2.4 million in Highlands County.
“We are out here doing our best to try to get people back to where they were,” Toussaint said.
FEMA can help with many different rebuilding needs. Some items include cash grants while others may need housing help. Transitional housing and direct housing is available.
Hopes said to stay in contact with FEMA, even if you have already benefited as needs change. There is a deadline to apply, although Hopes did not give a specific date and said it was up to the state. Therefore, apply as soon as possible.
“When in doubt apply,” Rybinski said.
To apply for FEMA, call 800-621-3362, go to their website at disaster assistance.gov or go in person to the Disaster Recovery Center.