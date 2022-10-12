fema help

A FEMA representative explains resources to a man in a Disaster Recovery Center in a nearby county.

 COURTESY/FEMA

SEBRING — Highlands County was approved for FEMA assistance and while there are no Disaster Recovery Centers in the county, they are sending people to your doors. The Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be canvassing neighborhoods that were hit hard to assess individual needs.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Renee Bafalis said Highlands County will get a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) eventually. In the meantime, teams will help Hurricane Ian survivors apply for federal assistance and find available resources.

