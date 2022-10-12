SEBRING — Highlands County was approved for FEMA assistance and while there are no Disaster Recovery Centers in the county, they are sending people to your doors. The Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be canvassing neighborhoods that were hit hard to assess individual needs.
FEMA Media Relations Specialist Renee Bafalis said Highlands County will get a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) eventually. In the meantime, teams will help Hurricane Ian survivors apply for federal assistance and find available resources.
Team members should have access to WiFi and be able to update applications and check the status of them. The DSA crews can assist with applying for Small Business Loans. The DSA folks can identify unmet needs and seek a resolution for them with FEMA partnering agencies.
After the hail storm in April, the area was inundated with fly-by-night and out-of-county roofers, handymen and con-men and women looking to make a quick buck off of someone’s misfortune, especially the elderly. Bafalis explained how residents could recognize the FEMA members over ne’er do wells.
“Survivors should be alert to fraud that can occur after a disaster,” she said in an email.
FEMA DSA teams wear FEMA uniforms and will be happy to show you their federally issued photo ID badge.
“NEVER provide any personal information to anyone who may call, text, email or come to your door without verifying their identity,” Bafalis said.
One very important piece of advice she gave concerned giving anyone money.
“FEMA never charges for its services … including the Army Corp of Engineers Blue Roof Program,” she said.
Highlands has not yet been named as a county that can participate in the Blue Roof Program. Do not let anyone tell you they are from the Army Corps of Engineers to put a blue tarp on your roof.
“FEMA inspections are totally free,” Bafalis said.
A new DRC opened Monday in Hardee County at the Wauchula Civic Center 515 Civic Center Drive. They are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. You do not have to go to the Disaster Recovery Center in your county, Bafalis said. If you have been displaced that should be a relief.
To find a Disaster Recovery Center near you, text DRC along with your zip code to 4FEMA (43362) or visit FEMA.gov/drc. Besides the Disaster Survivor Assistance team, you can file for help online at disasterassistance.gov or use the mobile FEMA app or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.