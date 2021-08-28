LAKE PLACID — Faith Zahn does what it takes to get the job done whether that is on the volleyball court, in the classroom or any other task that she faces. She has worked hard her entire life and is an outstanding student-athlete and has been selected as the Highlander Awards’ 2021 Female Athlete of the Year.
In her varsity career at Lake Placid, Faith made 302 kills, 75 solo blocks, 84 total blocks and two aces, according to MaxPreps.com.
Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder is ecstatic that Faith was selected as the 2021 Highlander Awards’ Female Athlete of the Year.
“I think it is great that Faith was selected,” Bauder said. “She is a hard worker, a wonderful girl and has worked hard all the years I have known her. She came over from a private school and started to play for us. She improved so much as a person and an athlete. She has always been the same genuine person who is always happy to learn, always grateful for everything you give her and I am really excited for her. This is a great honor for her.”
Faith’s work ethic and her desire to help have played a key role in the person she has become today.
“I have known Faith since she was in middle school,” explained Bauder. “She would come over to play volleyball. I teach at the middle school and I was helping the volleyball program. Her personality makes her standout. She is always smiling, she always works hard and is always grateful and in this day-and-age it is all about me, me, me, Faith is always asking how she can help her team, how she can make the team grow and what she can do to help. She was always the last one there asking ‘Coach what can I do to help you? Can I help cleanup?’ She is very selfless and that is amazing this day-and-age and especially in kids that age. She always went above and beyond.”
Faith was a standout on the court as a middle blocker for the Lake Placid Green Dragons and will play for the South Florida State College Panthers this coming up season.
“She is going to play at South Florida State College and that makes my heart happy,” expressed Bauder. “Three years in a row I’ve had a kid go there and we can continue to watch them play and grow as athletes. It is a testament of what we are doing in our program, that the college continuously wants to take kids from our program because they know they are not just great athletes but great human beings. They are good at their schoolwork and those things that important other than just playing volleyball. They come looking for kids in our program because they know they are getting the total package.”
“Faith is just a great kid and comes from a great family,” Bauder said. “Her parents are super awesome and supportive. It has been great getting to know them the last few years and I am just super proud of her.”
During an interview, her mother Kristy Zahn once said, “Faith came out of the womb mature and smart. She wants to know stuff. She has worked with her dad since she was 1, works on engines or what ever. She is very helpful, tows the line and does things without being asked. She is just a good kid.”