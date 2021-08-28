Just going on her third year in her tenure and Lindsey McCabe is already earning some notoriety among the community. She is the recipient of the 2021 Highlander Award for Female Coach of the Year.
In her first year as the head coach of the Lake Placid High School girls’ soccer team, McCabe’s squad posted an 8-5-3 record and earned the program’s first winning season since the 2015-2016 school year. After starting the season 3-4-1, the Green Dragons won five straight and tied once in their final six games before falling in districts to Windermere Prep 2-0.
McCabe served as an assistant for five years under long-time Lake Placid girls’ soccer coach John Merlo before taking over the program in 2019. Merlo himself found McCabe’s nomination and selection as an honor that shows the ability of what the future could hold.
“She brings a lot to the game and her knowledge, of course from playing her whole life and actually playing in college is a big reason why, I think, the program will definitely be back to its old glory days here and not too long in the future,” the current Avon Park girls’ soccer coach explained.
The Jacksonville native and Lake Placid Middle School physical education teacher played collegiate soccer at Warner University from 2010 to 2013 as a forward. She appeared in 61 games in her four years including 30 starts between her junior and senior campaigns.
McCabe created a soccer program at LPMS, which Merlo considered extremely significant for her future success. Deeply involved in youth soccer during his time in Lake Placid, he knew the importance of having a feeder program and relayed that information to her. It helps ease the transition because coaches don’t have to spend so much time teaching the system and starting from scratch at the high school level.
“She took the reins and she actually started the middle school program while we were still coaching together,” he said. “So, she’s had that program going for four years or five years. So, she’ll see the progress of that here in the next couple of years.”
And it’s not just the record, Merlo saw the product on the field improve and have quality when he watched the Green Dragons play with McCabe at the helm. Even in the 2020-2021 season when Lake Placid lost multiple key players due to injury.
Merlo saw the team’s resilience and how hard they still played under McCabe despite the difficulties that season. And she does it all with such a smaller talent pool to pick from than her competition in the state.
“By her being successful and moving in the right direction with the limited players that we have, it’s a testament to what a good coach she is,” Merlo said.
But the most important thing Merlo wants people to know about Lindsey McCabe is how big her heart is. She will do anything she needs to do to help an individual whether it’s on or off the field. She’ll go out her of her way to provide any assistance.
“That’s one of her biggest assets and I think it shows in the way her players respect her for that. That you can just count on her,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for 30 years, well that’s one of the biggest things that you see is it’s people that you can count on. And she’s definitely one of those.”