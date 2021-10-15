Andrea Fennell was named the Highlander Awards Woman of the Year. She is someone dedicated to helping others, putting God at the forefront of everything she does.
“Andrea Fennell works at the Peace River Domestic Violence Shelter,” said Ruth Keller, who nominated Fennell for the award. “During the pandemic, she went above and beyond her required duties.
“For months at a time she worked seven days a week due to staffing shortages. She worked long, long hours and even used her own money to buy Mother’s Day gifts for the mothers at the shelter on the holiday.”
Keller also says that Fennell helps women transition into safe dwellings while also getting them furniture and needed supplies to make a fresh start.
“I was so very surprised to hear that I was chosen for the award,” said Fennell. “I always work very hard and am determined to make a difference.”
Cindy Marshall, with the Aktion Club of Highlands County has worked on projects with Fennell.
“Andrea Fennell is the driving force behind helping many women, children and even men get back on their feet after experiencing an abusive situation,” said Marshall.
“I’ve worked with Andrea through the Aktion Club as one of the resources to help provide furnishings and Welcome Home Packages filled with cleaning supplies. She sometimes secures a donation and needs our club to move it to the home. She is never too shy in asking for a donation if it will help a young child or mother.”
Marshall says that Fennell has a famous quote when it comes to helping people. ‘We are here to help the needy, not the greedy.’
“It was such an honor for me,” Fennell said. “I will continue to do what I always do in my community by helping anyone I can. If they have a need, I will try and fill it.”
Fennell says her future plans include working towards advancement with the Peace River Center. She has been there almost eight years.
“I am a domestic violence lead advocate, helping domestic violence survivors get back on their feet. Whatever their goals are, I will work diligently to help them be successful.”
Fennell loves to read and has a family including three children. She has two daughters, one son and three grandsons.
“I love my job and I thrive for excellence at all times by putting God at the forefront of everything I do.”
“It never ceases to amaze me how she can find an item and fill a need,” Marshall said. “Her heart is as solid as gold!”