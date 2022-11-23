Hogs present

Feral hogs have been rooting around a Comcast fiber-optic cable in Lake Placid. Town officials are monitoring the activity and dealing with the situation.

 COURTESY/TOWN OF LAKE PLACID

LAKE PLACID — As town administrator, Phil Williams not only oversees the employees in Lake Placid, he also monitors nearly every detail of the town’s buildings and infrastructure, from the condition of roofs, maintenance of motorized equipment, to lighting in the Town Council hearing room.

Thanksgiving week the former Lake Placid Police chief had his sights set on wild hogs, feral pigs that had unearthed the town’s fiber-optic cable as they rooted for acorns.

