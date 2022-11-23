LAKE PLACID — As town administrator, Phil Williams not only oversees the employees in Lake Placid, he also monitors nearly every detail of the town’s buildings and infrastructure, from the condition of roofs, maintenance of motorized equipment, to lighting in the Town Council hearing room.
Thanksgiving week the former Lake Placid Police chief had his sights set on wild hogs, feral pigs that had unearthed the town’s fiber-optic cable as they rooted for acorns.
On Monday morning, he emailed a photo to council members tagged “Hogs vs. Fiber Cable.” The photo shows disturbed ground near a cable head end on the lawn of the Town Government Center. He circled the thin, orange cable that handles all the data traffic that runs the government offices. The hogs had actually unearthed it and eaten around it – without breaking the cable, of course, or there would have been no email about the hogs.
“This is a Comcast cable behind the government center,” Williams wrote in another email. “This is the second time in a year they have returned. Last time we had a trapper that got, maybe, three of them.”
Now that the tasty pests have returned, Williams said, he is considering a new tack.
“The oak trees surrounding the building lay down a perfect bed of detritus for the favorite foods of several ground-rooting animals,” Williams told the Highlands News-Sun. “Accordingly, there is a list of possible attacks: One, trap them; two, remove the oak trees, and thus the acorns they like; harden the fiber cable with protective cover; harden the facility; install barking dog motion sensors, or throw human hair on the ground beneath the oaks.”
In the meantime, Williams called the trapper for another shot at the hogs, but he’s not certain that will work.
“Hogs are notoriously smart and once threatened by some getting trapped or killed, the herd will avoid the area until they make a surprise visit some months later,” he said.
After sending a link to a YouTube video showing a Texas wild hog hunt, Williams said, “My favorite. But killing hogs is hard to do up here because we’re so close to houses.”
Knowing Williams, he will find an answer that works for everyone, including the hogs.