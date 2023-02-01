Highlands County Fair Midway courtesy

The 86th annual Highlands County Fair opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The Midway’s call will be answered by thousands of residents as the 86th annual Highlands County Fair opens at 5 p.m. Friday. The fair will run through Feb. 11. The fairground is at 781 Magnolia Ave.

The fair opens on weekdays at 5 p.m. and on weekends at 1 p.m. The fair closes at 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight on weekends. President of the Highlands County Fair Board Association Gregory Carr said the closing times could vary in inclement weather, such as lightning.

