SEBRING — The Midway’s call will be answered by thousands of residents as the 86th annual Highlands County Fair opens at 5 p.m. Friday. The fair will run through Feb. 11. The fairground is at 781 Magnolia Ave.
The fair opens on weekdays at 5 p.m. and on weekends at 1 p.m. The fair closes at 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight on weekends. President of the Highlands County Fair Board Association Gregory Carr said the closing times could vary in inclement weather, such as lightning.
General admission is normally $8 but there are specials on some days. On Saturday, Feb. 4, is American Heroes Day with military, first responders, and healthcare staff paying just $4 for admission. Sunday, Feb. 5, is Senior Citizen Day with a $4 admission. Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 6-8, are half-price days. Thursday, Jan. 9, is Student Day and admission is free for them with a can of food. Armbands are normally $22 but are $11 on half-price days.
Carr said the Highlands County Fair is one of the largest ones around, with the exception of Polk County. The Sebring Firemen, Inc. sponsors the fair and it is a fundraiser for the organization. Sebring Firemen, Inc. provides funds for Sebring High School athletics as well as for community athletes.
“Have a fun night out and support the kids in the livestock program,” Carr said.
Live music will be a part of the fair, Carr said. In past years they got away from providing music.
“This is the first year we are bringing in the Nerveless Nocks,” Carr said. “We always had a petting zoo and animals. We are trying to bump up the entertainment this year,”
The Nerveless Nocks are a thrill and daredevil show comprised of family members. The Nocks will amaze their audience with performances on sway poles, the Globe of Death and the Wheel of Steel.
Whether it’s a beauty pageant or a livestock show and sale, death-defying acts or trying to win a giant stuffed animal on the Midway, there’s something for everyone at the fair. The pageants get underway at 7:30 p.m. with Jr. Miss Highlands County in the Alan Jay Arena on Friday.
The Rabbit Show and Showmanship will be held at 2 p.m., Feb. 4, at the livestock arena and at 6:30 p.m. the Meat Goat Show and Showmanship starts. The fun continues at 7:30 p.m. as the Miss Highlands County contestants take the stage.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. young ladies compete for Little Miss Highlands County. Also at 3 p.m., the Market Swine Show and Showmanship takes place. Later, worship starts at 5:30 p.m. Other Sunday highlights include the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show and Scott’s Magic Show.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the Pee Wee Show for large animals will be at 5:30 p.m. and competition for Commercial Heifer Show and Showmanship will be at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, will feature the Market Steer Show and Showmanship starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be many shows throughout the day. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Pee Wee Show for small animals is at 5:30 p.m. The Poultry Judging and Showmanship commences at 6:30 p.m.
The livestock fun continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Junior Livestock Auction. Hunter Smith will entertain folks with his acoustic guitar from 6-9 p.m.
The live music theme is still in play with the Shannon Reed Band from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the crowds will enjoy the musical stylings of Zinc & Copper Youth Jazz Ensemble.
For more information on the fair, visit hcfair.net.