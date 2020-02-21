SEBRING — The Aktion Club still has a few tickets available for the Tasty Trends Cooking School from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 3509 George Blvd., Sebring.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. There are 12 dessert entries in the Sweet Sensation Showdown that will be judged and then auctioned off by Auctioneer Matt Elliott of Sebring, along with Chef Amy Freeze’s grand prize package of a dinner party/private cooking lesson for 6-8 people. There will be prizes and refreshments.
For tickets, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.