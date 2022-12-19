SEBRING — With the holidays upon us, many will hit the road daily and the coming weekend, both to shop and to visit with others.
While this is a great time to visit family and friends and create memories, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) wants people to make sure those memories are happy ones.
“When you leave your home, please keep [safety] in the forefront of your mind, and remember safety begins with you,” the FHP states.
To that end, the FHP has put out a number of safety tips.
First, never drive impaired. Celebrate responsibly, but if you have been drinking or have taken drugs — even a little bit — do not get behind the wheel or even on the back of a bicycle or Bird scooter.
Plan ahead and find a safe way home every time, FHP advises, either by designating a driver or using a ride service.
On the roadAs you travel the open road, remember to observe and obey all speed limits. Be ready to adjust your speed, as speed limits may change as you drive through different types of roadways, FHP states.
Be aware that, in Florida, the posted limit will never go over 70 mph.
Check your tires. The phrase “where the rubber meets the road” speaks to the first line of defense in any situation, and it holds true with tires, literally. Make sure that your tire pressure is correct on each tire, that you have good tread depth in case of rain or wet pavement, and that you have a spare tire in good shape and easily-accessible before taking a long trip.
Also, do not overload your vehicle. That can result in premature wear and tire blowouts.
If you haven’t yet, register or update a listing with Emergency Contact Information (ECI), a secure system allowing law enforcement, nationwide, to contact designated family or friends in response to an emergency situation.
Buckle upA seat belt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature, because if your car stops suddenly from hitting something or being it, you don’t stop with it unless the seat belt holds you in.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that seat belts provide the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle. Being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly, NHTSA states, and being partially ejected risks death, also.
Florida law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 wear seat belts or the appropriate child restraints, FHP warns. Seat belts save lives, so buckle up every trip, every time.