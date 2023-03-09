SEBRING – Austin Taylor, 22, is a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy who does his job; the Highlands County Clerk’s website shows he’s issued citations for drivers not pulling over for emergency vehicles, for not having proof of insurance, making improper left turns, and other traffic infractions. He’s also written plenty of speeding tickets.
Taylor, however, apparently has a bit of a lead foot himself.
Court records show that Taylor received a citation for driving more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit in February, an offense punishable by fines up to $1,000.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper using radar allegedly timed the 24-year-old deputy driving 102 mph on U.S. 27 near Flare Road on Feb. 4. He was driving a 2017 Ford when he was pulled over.
The speed limit on that stretch of U.S. 27 is 50 mph.
Greg Scott, Taylor’s lawyer, filed a not guilty plea for Taylor in traffic court.
Though the charge against Taylor on the Clerk of the Court’s website reads, “Excessive speed greater than 50 mph, second offense,” the site does not list a previous citation for Taylor. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Highlands News-Sun could locate a previous ticket for Taylor.
“We have looked at Mr. Taylor’s driving record both prior to becoming a deputy as well as currently and we show only one citation, which is the one he received on Feb. 4, 2023,” Highlands Sheriff Paul Blackman told the newspaper Tuesday.
Taylor’s hearing in County Court is March 29.
Taylor’s lawyer told the court in a motion that the ticket has affected Taylor’s job.
“Defendant’s employment has been grievously impacted as a result of defendant receiving this citation,” Scott wrote.
Blackman has Taylor off the road until the ticket is adjudicated in court.
“I have reassigned Mr. Austin back in the Communication Center as a telecommunicator,” Blackman told the newspaper. “He currently is not allowed to drive a Sheriff’s Office vehicle until after his court date on March 29.”
There could be “more accountability” depending on the outcome of the court date, the sheriff said.
Under Florida law, speeding more than 50 mph over the speed limit is considered a felonious offense. Drivers who are convicted of the offense a second time can lose their driving privileges for a year and be fined $2,500.