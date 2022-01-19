SEBRING — A head-on crash Monday night left two people dead and others seriously injured. The two deaths were that of a 32-year-old Sebring man and his 4-year-old passenger. A Sebring woman has been arrested for DUI manslaughter.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old female, later identified by law enforcement officials as Zasha Lee Colon, of Sebring, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling the wrong direction (northbound) in the southbound lane of South Highlands Avenue approaching Youth Care Lane in a construction zone around 9:30 p.m. A 32-year-old male driver, also from Sebring, was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra south on the same road. The Sentra had four other passengers besides the driver: a 34-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 16-year-old male, none of whom were wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Sentra was wearing a seat belt, per the FHP report.
A head-on collision sent the Tahoe rotating and hitting the construction barrels and a sign before coming to a stop. The Sentra rotated and came to a stop out of the travel lane.
The report shows the driver of the Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene. The 4-year-old from the Sentra was also pronounced dead at the scene. The 7-year-old, 16-year-old and 34-year-old from the Sentra were all taken to regional hospitals with serious injuries.
Colon, who was not wearing a seat belt and was the Tahoe driver, was taken to a local hospital for “minor” injuries, treated and released. She was then arrested by FHP and booked into Highlands County Jail on two counts of DUI manslaughter.
There have been three deaths on Highlands County roads so far this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. This time last year, there was one death.