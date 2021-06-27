SEBRING — The Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals thought Wednesday, after 14 years, they had found and arrested the man wanted for two counts of DUI vehicular manslaughter.
The only problem is that they have the wrong man. He’s a fugitive, apparently, but not from Florida, and not for the 2007 traffic deaths of Danny and Patricia McCown of Avon Park.
The man, who identified himself as 43-year-old Brian Dale Andrews of Frostproof, turned out to be Ernest McBride, who has active warrants in Arkansas and Missouri. The men had similar physical characteristics, but FHP troopers said Friday that fingerprint comparisons proved that he was not Andrews.
Andrews faces two felony charges of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked involving a death and one count of DUI property damage. After the crash, FHP found he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit.
At 5:35 p.m. June 30, 2007, on U.S. 27 in Polk County, just north of County Line Road and the county line with Highlands County, the couple was en route to their home in Avon Park. The McGowns, both 59, had just had their 33rd wedding anniversary the day before the wreck and had gone shopping that day in Lake Wales for a gift for their granddaughter’s upcoming birthday. They were natives of Warren County, Kentucky, who had been in Florida for many years.
FHP reported that Andrews, northbound on U.S. 27 in a 1992 white Cadillac, lost control and entered the southbound lanes. The front of his car hit the front of the McCowns’ car — a silver Chevrolet HHR — killing them and sending his car into another southbound vehicle.
He did not show up at his arraignment, and FHP troopers had been looking for him for 14 years when they were tipped off that Andrews might be in an area southwest of Mexico City. It was there they found and captured the man claiming to be him.
FHP continues to search for Andrews. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FHP at 813-558-1800, their own local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.